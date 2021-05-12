Fans rave about Lewis Capaldi's Brit Awards speech despite being repeatedly muted

Lewis Capald. (Pic: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Scottish singer-songwriter was repeatedly muted in what appeared to be a humorous stunt.

Capaldi, 24, who performed at Victorious Festival in Southsea in 2019 and is also on the bill for Isle of Wight Festival in 2022, appeared before the crowd at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night to present Dua Lipa with the best album prize for her record Future Nostalgia, the final gong of the night.

However, the Scottish star soon descended into a light-hearted but sweary rant aimed at the audience, viewers at home and himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon a mute sign appeared to viewers as Capaldi was repeatedly silenced by the show organisers, in an apparent nod to the common experience on video-calling platforms.

After continuing his foul-mouthed speech, which came after the TV watershed, he added: ‘Hello Brit Awards! That’s where we are. I’m really sorry, I’m reading off a card here. How is everyone doing?’

The stunt left fans raving online.

One tweeted: ‘He's an icon. he's a legend. lewis capaldi everyone.’

Another wrote in block capitals: ‘Lewis Capaldi never disappoints.’

One person said: ‘Lewis capaldi should have hosted the Brits, he was the funniest person in that room.’

Earlier in the show, host Jack Whitehall had also been muted to comic effect during one monologue in which he thanked the key workers in the audience.

Capaldi recently postponed all his 2021 live shows to focus on recording a follow-up to his chart-topping debut album.

He released Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019, spawning the number one single Someone You Loved and spending 10 weeks in the album chart top spot.

But in March he announced he will only return with new music and a supporting tour in 2022.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron