Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars will see 12 contestants battle it out for an investment.

Gordon Ramsay's new show will see the award-winning chef go on the hunt for the next Food Star.

The Food Star will be someone running an upcoming and innovative food or drink business, in which the chef will invest £150,000 of his own money.

Gordon, who has been awarded 16 Michelin stars throughout his career, is known for his roles in other TV shows including Hells Kitchen, Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, and Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

But when will The Apprentice-style cooking show air on TV and who are the contestants?

Here's everything you need to know:

Will Future Food Stars air on TV in 2022?

An official release date for Future Food Stars is yet to be announced but it is reported that the show will air in the UK later this month.

Will the show be available to watch on BBC One?

Future Food Stars will air on BBC One on its release date and will be available to watch on catch up via BBC iPlayer.

What is the show about?

Gordon has selected 12 of the best up-and-coming food and drink entrepreneurs in the UK to compete for an investment in their company.

The show will carry an ‘Apprentice’-style format as the contestants battle it out for the £150,000 investment from the chef himself.

The show's synopsis reads: ‘Gordon will push everyone to their limits through a series of relentless challenges that tests their character and business acumen. The person who impresses him most will win a life-changing investment.’

Is there a trailer for Future Food Stars?

A trailer for Future Food Stars was released by the BBC on March 12.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Who are the contestants?

12 contestants will battle it out for the investment money.

The contestants include:

Amit, 38, from Malvern Hills

Amit is a chef and pub/restaurant owner who has developed a range of small-batch authentic Indian sauces using family recipes.

Asher,28, from The Rhondda Valley

Asher is a PR graduate who creates his own homemade jams that appeal to the younger market.

Bola, 46, from Hertfordshire

Bola is a health coach and a 50s enthusiast who creates her own drinks which are made from apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, and sparkling water.

Jamie, 36, from Macclesfield

Jamie is an ex-Navy head chef who decided to take his cooking skills and open his own business showcasing his favourite ingredients: mussels.

Jen, 38, from Castleford

Jen is a cocktail lover who decided to start her own bottled cocktail business after realising it could prove very expensive trying to make your own cocktails at home.

Leah, 38, from London

Leah creates brownies for people with allergies or dietary requirements. She started her business after discovering a gap in the market for homemade, dairy-free, gluten-free treats.

Matthew, 33, from London

Matthew lives and breathes hospitality and feels now is the time to go it alone and open his first place with a zero-waste ethos and a social enterprise ambition.

Michelle, 45, from Abernethy (Perthshire)

Michelle sells clootie dumplings in a range of flavours including rhubarb and ginger, chocolate orange and Irish cream liqueur, and strawberry and prosecco.

Steph, 30, from Manchester

Steph is a former Navy Lieutenant who was inspired by a sour alcoholic drink she loved when stationed in Japan and decided to create her own soft version to market to gamers and the premium drinks market.

Valentina, 37, from London

Valentina is known for her vegan cakes and she has created inexpensive and easy-to-make cake mixes. Her vision is to make tasty vegan food an accessible option for everyone.

Victoria, 28, from London

Victoria is a graduate of a business school in London. As part of her business degree, she launched a range of healthy snacks inspired by her mum’s plantain crisps.

Vincenzo, 27, from London

Vincenzo's brand is sustainable, artisan, smoked (using only smoke and salt), hand-sliced smoked salmon in fully compostable packaging.

