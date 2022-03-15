The ex-Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter announced the new talk show on Twitter via a video.

Piers Morgan tweeted: '*ANNOUNCEMENT* Trigger warning: I’m back.. and I’m uncensored.'

In the video clip, the presenter can be seen watching footage of when he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain last year.

He states that he was ‘forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

‘This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.’

Piers left the ITV show in March 2021 following a row over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers Morgan (left) and Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp.

The comments gained more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom's history.

But when will Uncensored air on TV and will it be available to watch on TalkTV?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Uncensored air?

In September 2021, it was announced that Piers would host a new global TV show as part of a deal with News Corp and Fox News Media.

News Corp is the parent organisation of News UK.

An official release date for Uncensored is yet to be announced but according to News UK, it will launch 'later this spring'.

Will Uncensored be available to watch on TalkTV?

The hour-long talk show will air on TalkTV in the UK, on Fox Nation in the US, and on Sky News Australia in Australia.

The new channel will include hourly news bulletins, entertainment and sports shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion, and documentaries.

Is TalkTV owned by Rupert Murdoch?

TalkTV is part of the TalkRADIO family and is operated by Rupert Murdoch's News UK.

News UK also publishes The Sun, The Times, and Sunday Times.

Who are the presenters of Uncensored?

Several presenters have been announced for the new show including Trisha Goddard, Jeremy Kyle, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Robert Rinder, and Mike Graham.

Erron Gordon, a former GMB producer, has been announced as Executive Creative Director of News UK Broadcasting and will join Piers on the programme.

Piers welcomed Erron's new venture, stating: 'I only want the very best working on my new show and after the five years we spent together on Good Morning Britain, I know Erron is the most talented TV director in the country. So, I’m absolutely delighted he will be joining us on this exciting new challenge.'

Mark Waldron