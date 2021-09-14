Apron's at the ready as Great British Bake Off returns to TV screens.

The famous baking show is set to return this month with a police detective, a psychology student, a retired midwife and a software developer all in the line up.

Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are all set to return to the show as the amateur bakers battle it out in a range of baking tasks to win the iconic Great British Bake Off cake stand.

Here's everything you need to know about the new line up and when the series will start:

Who's on the line up?

The 12 new bakers have had to form a ‘bubble’ again this year for the new series of Bake Off due to Covid:19 procedures.

They will face many baking challenges such as the signature, technical and showstopper tasks.

This is who will be taking part:

Amanda

This 56 year old Metropolitan Police Detective from London was raised in the city with a Greek-Cypriot heritage.

As a child, Amanda baked with her mother and learned specifically about Greek baking from her aunt.

Her baking style is generous and creative, with Greek and Middle Eastern influences.

Chigs

The 40 year old sales manager from Leicestershire is relatively new to baking after starting his journey at the start of lockdown in 2020 but when it comes to baking, he loves a challenge and has no fear of being thrown in the deep end.

Chiggs is a thrill-seeker who has already completed the Three Peaks Challenge and is now setting his sights on conquering Kilimanjaro after the competition.

Crystelle

Crystelle is a 26 year old client relationship manager from London.

She has a wonderfully diverse heritage as she was born in the capital to Kenyan born, Portuguese-Goan parents.

Her baking journey began seriously three years ago and she loves fusing spices into her bakes.

Crystelle is also an enthusiastic singer who kept busy during lockdown with an online choir.

Freya

The 19 year old psychology student from North Yorkshire has been dreaming of entering Bake Off since the first series when she was nine years old.

Her passion for baking stems from spending lots of time with her grandma as she was growing up.

Freya began making plant-based creations of classic bakes for her dad- now her goal is to bake so that no one can tell her results are vegan.

George

George is a 34 year old shared lives co-ordinator from London.

He grew up in a close-knit Greek-Cypriot family where food was a big part of family life.

George's mother taught him how to bake and he loves all the Greek classics.

He grows his own herbs and likes to give his bakes a touch of class with a vintage, shabby-chic vibe.

The Londoner also has a keen eye for detail, looking for perfection in the finished bake each time.

Giuseppe

Giuseppe is a 45 year old chief engineer from Bristol.

Originally from Italy, he now lives in the South West with his wife and their three young children.

His love for baking comes from his father, who is a professional chef that did all the cooking at home as Giuseppe was growing up.

Giuseppe loves using Italian flavours in his bakes and he brings an engineer's precision to the results.

He is a self-confessed food snob as he prefers to feed his children homemade confectionery rather than anything that has been mass-produced.

Jairzeno

Jairzeno is a 51 year old head of finance who lives in London.

He moved to the UK from Trinidad 15 years ago and started baking in 2014.

In his own baking, he obsesses over flavour combinations, with his favourite being guava and chocolate.

Jairzeno loves to add Caribbean spices to his bakes and always aims for a perfect patisserie finish.

When he's not baking, he competes in marathons across Europe, including the London Marathon in 2012.

Jürgen

The 56 year old is originally from the Black Forest in Germany but he moved to the UK in 2003.

He now lives in Sussex and works as an IT professional.

Jürgen's passion from baking began when he was unable to find traditional German bread in the UK, so he decided to bake his own!

He is particularly known for his Jewish challah bread and for the celebration cakes that he creates for friends and family.

Jürgen is also an accomplished trombonist, which is a talent is he proud to have passed on to his son.

Lizzie

Lizzie is a 28 year old car production operative from Liverpool.

She is a baker who prefers simple presentation and believes in flavour and quality over precision.

She loves to bake cakes specifically but is prepared to give anything a try as long as it doesn't involve putting cheese in bread, which she thinks can only end in disaster!

Lizzie also loves a dancefloor, as she does samba dancing in her spare time.

Maggie

The 70 year old, who is a retired nurse and midwife from Dorset, grew up surrounded by family who constantly cooked and baked.

Maggie finds that baking comes naturally to her due to her upbringing and she loves recreating traditional bakes as she experiments with flavours.

She loves to bake her own bread as it never occurs to her to buy a loaf from the shop!

As a retired midwife, Maggie believes the excitement of participating in Bake Off can only be as exciting as delivering a newborn.

Rohica

Rohica works as a junior HR business partner in Birmingham.

The 27 year old has a big Jamaican family on both sides and Rohica bakes in a way the reflects her Caribbean heritage.

Her interest in baking developed when she was unable to carry out her dancing career due to injury.

She loves to bake biscuits for her nephew and loves baking intricately designed cakes.

Tom

Tom is a software developer from Kent who proudly remembers his place as the only boy in his primary school baking club.

The 28 year old discovered his true passion for baking four years ago, when he made his dad a sticky toffee pudding cake.

Now he bakes several times a week with creations such as pies, quiches and his own bread.

When does the series start?

The newest series of the Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday, September 21 at 8pm – so a week from now.

Where can I watch the new series?

Viewers will be able to keep up to date with the latest bakes weekly on Channel 4/ 4HD – it will also be shown an hour later on Channel 4+1

The show will also be available on demand on All 4.

