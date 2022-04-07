Catherine Tate will play multiple characters in new comedy series, Hard Cell.

The comedian will play multiple characters in the show, which is set in a fictional women's prison.

Hard Cell follows the release of The Nan Movie, where Catherine Tate reprised her role as Joanie Taylor alongside Gavin and Stacey's Matthew Horne.

The new series, which was also written and created by Catherine, is set over a six-week period as the inmates rehearse for a musical.

But when will Hard Cell air and will it be available on Netflix?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Hard Cell be released?

The release date for Hard Cell is set for April 12, 2022.

Will the series be available on Netflix?

Hard Cell will be released on streaming platform Netflix on its release date.

What time will the series be released?

The comedy will be available on Netflix from 8am on April 12.

What is the series about?

Hard Cell takes place in HMP Woldsley, a female prison that is rehearsing for its upcoming musical.

The official synopsis for the show reads: 'Hard Cell is a documentary-style comedy set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley.

‘Writer and creator Catherine Tate plays multiple characters from Laura Willis, the Governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, to Big Viv, the psychopath lifer.

‘Set over a six-week period during which the inmates rehearse a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison.

‘Rehearsals draw together an oddball collection of women as they find their voices, grow in confidence and strengthen their friendships.

‘Funny yet surprisingly moving, Hard Cell leans into the comical truth of prison life.'

How many episodes are there?

The new series will contain six episodes.

Who is in the cast?

Although Catherine will play a majority of the roles in Hard Cell alongside Cheryl Fergison, other familiar faces will also star in the series.

Cast members include:

-Christian Brassington (Poldark)

-Donna Preston (Inside No.9)

- Lorna Brown (The Batman).

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Hard Cell was released by Netflix on March 25, 2022.

The trailer sees Catherine star as Big Viv, who is excited about the upcoming prison musical.

Big Viv declares: 'I'm a natural born entertainer. I'm also incredibly violent and singing is my happy place.'