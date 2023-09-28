News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Here are 17 celebrities from Hampshire including Colin Firth and Amanda Holden

Hampshire has been the birthplace to a number of celebrities including Amanda Holden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:34 BST

From Colin Firth to Martin Freeman, Hampshire has been the home of a number of famous faces over the years.

Hampshire consists of multiple towns, villages and cities and it has become well known for the amount of successful people that were born here.

Here are 17 celebrities that were born in Hampshire:

Hampshire celebrities

One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral.

2. Jane Austen

One of the most famous British authors of all time was born in Steventon Rectory in Hampshire. She wrote Pride and Prejudice and many other novels. She is buried at Winchester cathedral. Photo: Other

The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot

3. Ian McEwan

The author of Atonement and other beloved novels, Ian McEwan was born in Aldershot Photo: Contributed

Creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, Wilbert Vere Awdry was born at Ampfield vicarage near Romsey in 1911.

4. Reverend W. Awdry

Creator of Thomas the Tank Engine, Wilbert Vere Awdry was born at Ampfield vicarage near Romsey in 1911. Photo: Other

