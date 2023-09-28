Here are 17 celebrities from Hampshire including Colin Firth and Amanda Holden
Hampshire has been the birthplace to a number of celebrities including Amanda Holden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:34 BST
From Colin Firth to Martin Freeman, Hampshire has been the home of a number of famous faces over the years.
Hampshire consists of multiple towns, villages and cities and it has become well known for the amount of successful people that were born here.
Here are 17 celebrities that were born in Hampshire:
1 / 5