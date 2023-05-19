Amanda Holden has thanked fans after the Heart FM weekly listener figures were announced. The TV personality, 52, who was born in Portsmouth, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the “incredible news” about Global’s Heart radio reaching 11.3 million people a week.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge took to her stories to reveal the news, by sharing a photo with co-host Jamie Theakston, 52, and showbiz co-host Ashley Roberts, 41. She captioned the snap: “We’re waking up to some incredible news! 11.3million of you listen along with us at @thisisheart every week. Thank you for being part of our Heart Breakfast family.”

Amanda Holden thanks Heart FM fans as Breakfast show brings in 4 million listeners weekly. (Photo Credit: Instagram/thisisheart)

The Heart FM official Instagram account also revealed the listening figures for their Heart FM Breakfast show, which broadcasts from 6.30am to 10am, every weekday morning. They posted a photo of hosts Amanda and Jamie promoting the early morning programme as “the biggest commercial radio show in the UK”.

The caption read: “4 million of you start your day with us every week. Thank you for being part of our Heart Breakfast family ❤️ Keep listening along with us live on @GlobalPlayer 👏” The duo also announced the figures live during the show on Thursday (May 18), which was captured and shared on the @thisisheart Instagram page.

In the video accompanying the post, Amanda addresses the listeners saying: “Thank you so much for tuning in to us every morning.” Jamie then adds: “Yeah, 4 million listeners to Heart Breakfast, new record for the show. So we just wanted to say a big thank you, and you know how much I hate blowing my own trumpet.”

Amanda then attempted to make the sound of a trumpet into the microphone, after which Jamie said: “But a big thank you!” Amanda jumps in to tell the listeners: “We couldn’t do this show without you, and we love that you all tune in. We love getting your texts, we love hearing from you, but most of all we are grateful that you tune in every morning!”

Fans flooded the comments section, with one writing: “Congratulations. Very well deserved 😍” while another wrote: “These two are hilarious, love the show!” A third chimed in, saying: “Absolutely fantastic show… just wish I could be picked to win some money 🙊🙈”

Jamie Theakson has been hosting the Heart FM Breakfast Show since 2005, initially alongside Harriet Scott until 2012, then he was joined by Spice Girls Emma Bunton until 2018. Amanda then took on the co-hosting role from 2019, and the pairing has proved a hit with fans.

Amanda and the Heart FM radio team are known for their cheeky antics in the London studio. The Heart FM official Instagram page is full of entertaining videos where they test TikTok hacks, online trends and even Coronation quiche.