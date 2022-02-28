The popular dating show has been confirmed for a new series as Channel 4 goes on the hunt for eager singles in the UK.

The Australian version of Married At First Sight (MAFS) aired on Monday (February 21) for its ninth series.

The reality show follows couples in a ground-breaking experiment as they meet for the first time at the altar.

The couple will then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home.

But when will the UK series return?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Married at First Sight UK return?

Channel 4 announced in a statement that MAFS will return to our screens this year.

The broadcaster said: ‘Following a record-breaking run last Autumn, Married at First Sight UK will be heading back down the aisle for a brand new and bigger series, launching in 2022.’

An official release date for the new series is yet to be announced.

What will happen in the new series?

Channel 4 also opened up about what's in store for the new UK series of MAFS.

They stated: ‘The new series will once again follow a fresh batch of singles, whose search for love and a happy-ever-after will lead them to saying 'I do' to a complete stranger, whom they'll meet for the first time on their wedding day.’

The broadcaster added that there will be more episodes in season seven, with a total of 30 episodes in store for fans of the show.

Charlene Douglas, Paul C. Brunson, and Mel Schilling will also return as the experts for the upcoming season as they match 16 strangers before their wedding day.

What happened in series six?

The sixth series was full of ups and downs as the couples got to know each other.

However, a majority of the couples have sadly broken up since the show aired on TV.

Dan and Matt and Tayah and Adam are the only couples who are still together.

Morag and Luke, Amy and Josh, Franky and Marilyse, Alexis and Ant, and Megan and Bob all split either during the show or after the reunion special.

Nikita Jasmine was axed from the show due to an off-camera incident where security had to intervene.

E4 released a statement on Nikita's 'unacceptable' behaviour, stating: ‘The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

‘During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

‘As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.’

How to take part in the new series

Channel 4 is looking for singles who are on the hunt for love to take part in the new series of MAFS.

Entrants need to be over the age of 18 and feel ready to tie the knot.

To apply, please visit the Short Audition website.

