House of the Dragon will be a prequel to Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire and Blood' novel.

The series will be set 200 years before Game of Thrones and will tell the story of House Targaryen.

Here is everything you need to know about House of Dragon:

When will it be released?

The exact release date for House of the Dragon is yet to be revealed but Game of Thrones fans can expect the series early this year (2022).

Is there a trailer?

So far, one teaser trailer has been released for House of the Dragon.

In the trailer, Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith) is seen walking with a torch and in the next shot, he is seen with his niece and wife Rhaenyra Targaryen on a beach.

Daemon is front and centre of the teaser as he states: 'Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.'

The Iron Throne is featured heavily throughout the trailer and is occupied by King Viserys I Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine).

The trailer then shows many scenes for what's in store for the series before ending with the Targaryen sigil, which is a three-headed dragon breathing flames.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be 10 episodes of House of the Dragon and the series will tell the story of the 'Dance of the Dragons', a bloody civil war between the Targaryen family following the death of King Viserys.

Who will star in House of the Dragon?

The series will feature a star-studded cast including:

-Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

-Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

-Paddy Considine as King Viserys

-Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

-Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

-Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

-Eva Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

-Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

-Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

-Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

-Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower

-Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong

-Jefferson Hall as twins Lord Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister

-Bill Paterson plays Lord Lyman Beesbury

-David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos

-Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

-Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

-Gavin Spokes is Lord Lyonel Strong.

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will return to provide the music for the series alongside House of the Dragon co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

How to watch the show in the UK

House of the Dragon will air on HBO Max on its release date.

Currently, the platform is unavailable in the UK but there are ways to watch the show if you are a Game of Thrones fan.

Sky has confirmed that House of the Dragon will debut on Sky Atlantic and be available to stream online on Now TV.

If you wish to watch the show on Now TV, you will need an Entertainment Pass which costs £9.99 per month.

There is also a seven-day free trial available to new customers.

