Game of Thrones, The Queen's Gambit, Maze Runner and Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster calls into Old Portsmouth cafe while filming with Netflix
NETFLIX and an English film star were seen filming in Old Portsmouth this morning.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, known for playing Sam in Love Actually, Benny Watts in The Queen’s Gambit and Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones, was seen with a film crew at the Round Tower on Broad Street.
The actor was also spotted filming on a boat and is thought to have carried more filming at Southsea Castle before heading north for a reported World War Two documentary.
The celebrity also found time to pop into cafe The Canteen.
Thomas McCaffery, team leader of the venue, grabbed a picture and a chat with the star before he departed.
He said: ‘They were here filming in the morning. I spoke to him - he was very nice - after he came in and had a coffee.
‘He said he liked Portsmouth and his family has an affiliation with the French army.
‘They were driving north three hours after. He said the coffee was amazing.’