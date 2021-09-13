Thomas McCaffery (left) with actor Thomas Broadie-Sangster in Old Portsmouth on September 12

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, known for playing Sam in Love Actually, Benny Watts in The Queen’s Gambit and Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones, was seen with a film crew at the Round Tower on Broad Street.

The actor was also spotted filming on a boat and is thought to have carried more filming at Southsea Castle before heading north for a reported World War Two documentary.

The celebrity also found time to pop into cafe The Canteen.

Thomas McCaffery, team leader of the venue, grabbed a picture and a chat with the star before he departed.

He said: ‘They were here filming in the morning. I spoke to him - he was very nice - after he came in and had a coffee.

‘He said he liked Portsmouth and his family has an affiliation with the French army.