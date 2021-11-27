I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here episodes cancelled this weekend after Storm Arwen damages production base
There will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend after the show’s production base was damaged during stormy weather, a statement from ITV said.
Storm Arwen has caused chaos across the country and has also affected the television show’s base at Gwrych Castle, Conwy, north Wales.
The show’s celebrity contestants are said to be safe inside the castle but the base suffered significant damage during Storm Arwen on Friday night, with winds as high as 98mph.
The adverse weather conditions forced the show to pre-record an episode on Friday.
The show said in a statement: ‘Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).
‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series.’
Only essential crew are currently on site, with the show regarding the wellbeing of the cast and crew as the priority.
This morning ITV confirmed an intruder was removed from the set of I’m A Celebrity… after a security breach. It is understood the intrusion happened earlier in the week.