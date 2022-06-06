Here are the contestants for this year's Love Island.

The popular ITV dating show is back as Laura Whitmore welcomes a host of new singletons to the Love Island villa in Mallorca.

The last season of the show saw Liam Reardon and Millie Court crowned the winners as they swooped the £50,000 prize money after facing many ups and downs on the island of love.

Iain Stirling will return as the show’s commentator and it has recently been announced that eBay will sponsor this year’s show, taking over from fast fashion brand, I Saw It First.

But who will enter the Love Island villa this year?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who are the confirmed contestants?

11 new love islanders will enter the Mallorcan villa of love this year as they soak up the sun and form new relationships in front of the cameras.

The full line up includes:

Tasha Ghouri

Tasha is the first deaf contestant to take on Love Island.

The model and dancer is from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, the same town that ex-Love Islander Georgia Steel is from.

23-year-old Tasha runs her own inspirational Instagram page which raises awareness for the deaf community.

When speaking about her decision to take part in the dating show, Tasha said: 'My dating life has been a shambles.

‘This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.

‘I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays, and travel with them.’

Paige Thorne

Paige is a 24-year-old from Swansea who hopes to find the one this summer

The paramedic was the first contestant who was announced for the upcoming season and she describes herself as 'a good cook' and 'quite mumsy'.

Dami Hope

Dami will enter the Love Island villa this year as he takes a break from his role as a senior microbiologist.

The 26-year-old from Dublin describes himself as 'funny' and 'very passionate' but he has admitted that he hopes he doesn't 'cause trouble' throughout the series.

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah has been 'single for some time' but now, she is ready to date new people as she takes part in season eight of Love Island.

The 23-year-old from London is a hotel waitress who has stated that she will 'bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy' to this year's series.

Indiyah would sum up her dating history as ‘random’ as everyone that she has dated has been ‘quite different’

Liam Llewellyn

Masters student Liam will leave Newport in South Wales behind as he enters the Love Island villa this year.

The 22-year-old said: ‘I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.'

Liam also describes himself as 'generous, caring and quite emotional'.

Davide Sanclimenti

Davide is originally from Rome in Italy but he now lives in Manchester and runs his own business.

The 27-year-old has said that he is 'going to be the Italian stallion' in the villa and confessed that he hopes to find his soulmate on the show.

His family and friends would describe him as someone who has 'a good heart' as he is a 'very deep person'.

Gemma Owen

Gemma is the daughter of ex-professional football player, Michael Owen.

The 19-year-old is 'open to finding love' on the show and she hopes to have 'a really fun summer' on the island.

The international dressage rider and business owner said: ‘I’m fun, flirty, and fiery.

‘If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.'

Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna works in pharmaceutical sales and he has only been in one relationship before the show.

The 23-year-old from Nottingham has stated that he is ready to find love and he hopes to bring 'spontaneity and excitement' to the show.

He has admitted that he thinks he is now at the age to settle down and find the one, and he ‘doesn't care too much about what people think' of him.

Andrew Le Page

Andrew is a 27-year-old from Guernsey who describes himself as 'very loyal' and a 'good boyfriend'.

The real estate agent decided to apply for the show as he is 'actually single for once' and he thinks 'this is the best time to give it a go'.

Amber Beckford

Amber is a 24-year-old from London who is eager to find her soulmate.

She works as a nanny in the city but now feels that it is 'the right time' to look for a boyfriend and settle down.

Amber describes herself as 'opinionated' and she has admitted that she does not like 'flashy, showy-offy guys'.

Luca Bish

Luca is a 23-year-old fishmonger who hopes to meet the one in the villa.

He is from Brighton and he prefers to 'meet girls out and about' rather than online but he has stated that he 'won't be throwing out dates' if he doesn’t think a fellow islander is the full package.

Luca has recently made headlines after admitting that he dated former Strictly Come Dancing star, Saffron Barker.

The pair met through friends and they dated for around six months before calling it quits.

He told metro.co.uk: ‘We used to go to the same school in Brighton, We just kind of hit the ground running a bit.