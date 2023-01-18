South Africa has seen the latest crop of gorgeous guys and girls trying to make their mark on the show, but there is a new face trying to catch the lime light. Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown is the latest contestant who is trying to find the love of her live.

She has strong connections to Portsmouth, and will be appearing on TV screens tonight, so here is all you need to know about her:

Pictured: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown. Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Picture: ITV Plc

Who is Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown?

Zara is a director at MADZ Properties, a company which specialises in Buy-To-Let, commercial and HMO’s. She is also a freelance singer, actress, dancer and fashion model.

Speaking to ITV about why she wanted to go on the show, she said: ‘It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

‘My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.’ Zara has joined fellow bombshell David Salako in the villa, both aiming to form the best couple and win the grand prize.

How old is she?

Zara is 25-years-old.

Is she on social media?

You can follow Zara’s adventures in the villa on her Instagram page – @itszaradeniz.

What is her connection to Portsmouth?

Zara was a University of Portsmouth student between 2015 and 2018, originally hailing from London. She has a BA in Musical Theatre and Performance Art.

Speaking of her background to ITV, she said: ‘I’ve always loved being on stage and performing, I did musical theatre and performing arts at university. I’m fully trained in ballet, tap and jazz and have singing qualifications which led me to get scouted as a model.

‘I’ve since gone onto do lots of modelling and dancing for music videos for UK and global artists, I’ve worked with people like Hardy Caprio, Headie One, Aitch, Tion Wayne and more.’

Zara also worked at Pryzm in Stanhope Road.

Is she besties with Demi Jones?

It is not only her educational links to Portsmouth which stand out. Zara also has very close ties with Demi Jones, who wowed fans on the original series of Love Island in 2020. Demi is a ‘Portsmouth girl born and bred’ and was the special guest host of Capital South Coast’s Drivetime show in July 2021.

Shortly after Zara’s arrival was hinted at on social media, Demi took to her Instagram story to reveal she knew her. She shared Zara's Love Island press shot and wrote, ‘Our very own one of my besties is going on the show tomorrow and it's all been a complete secret! Rooting for our queen.’

Does she know Olivia Hawkins?

Zara has links to current Love Island contestant Olivia Hawkins. Olivia follows her on Instagram and is currently coupled up with Tom Clare on the ITV2 show.

The actress was originally coupled up with TikToker and farmer Will Young, before Tom stole her heart. Zara follows Olivia back on Instagram, with show execs hoping the new arrival will spice things up.

Zara on being single

Zara has lifted the lid on why she is single. The 25-year-old said: ‘I have very high standards because of the industry I’m in but also because of my family. My parents have a great relationship, I’ve got an amazing mother and father and I know what works in a relationship.’ She added her friends would describe her as ‘eccentric’, ‘loyal’ and ‘kind-hearted’, among other characteristics.

When is Love Island on?