Demi Jones will be hosting Capital South Coast’s Drivetime show every day until Friday.

The reality TV star will join Dave Goodings for a week of Drivetime shows whilst regular presenter Miranda Burns takes a break.

She said: ‘I’m so excited to be joining Capital South Coast this week to help present the Drivetime show with Dave.

Demi Jones and Dave Goodings

‘I’m a Portsmouth girl born and bred so it’s going to be so much fun presenting, playing my favourite tunes, and chatting to you all.’

Demi, who grew up in and lives in Portsmouth, will be giving listeners all the latest gossip from the Love Island villa.

The former contestant appeared in season six of the hit show in 2020.

Demi Jones

Listeners can tune in to hear Dave and Demi Monday to Friday from 4pm on 107.6 FM, on DAB digital radio, or online at capitalfm.com.

