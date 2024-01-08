Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2020 finalist, of Cosham, will be making a return to ITV’s popular dating series for their All Star spin-off programme. Love Island made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter this morning. They said: “Our series six redhead is back with a fire in her belly! @Demi_Jones1 is hoping to find a spark on the Island... Will old flames get reignited?”

Rumours swirled about Demi’s return swirled on social media yesterday evening after national news publication The Sun compiled a list of former contestants who were expected to appear on the show. Love Island All Stars is due to air on January 15 at 9pm on ITV2. Currently, the stars who have been announced include Georgia Harrison, Toby Armolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth and Jake Cornish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demi, of Cosham, took the Love Island world by storm when she was 21 and nearly walked away as the winner. The Springfield School in Drayton and University of Winchester alumni finished the serious coupled up with Luke Mabbott, and has previously had another long term partner since her days on the big screen.

Demi Jones, of Portsmouth, is rumoured to be returning to Love Island for its All Star spin off series. Picture: ITV Studios.

NOW READ: Demi Jones speaks about how her cancer diagnosis changed her

Demi previously said her main role model was her mum due to being strong, optimistic and always having a smile on her face. Following her cancer battle and appearances on other TV series, she will now be back in viewers hearts once again.

Here are the full list of contestants so far for Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth – confirmed

Georgia Steel – confirmed

Georgia Harrison – confirmed

Chris Taylor – confirmed

Anton Danyluk – confirmed

Mitch Taylor

Demi Jones

Liberty Poole

Jake Cornish – confirmed

Kaz Kamwi – confirmed

Luis Morrison