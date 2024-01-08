Love Island All Stars: Portsmouth's Demi Jones to make incredible return to ITV dating series - full cast
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 2020 finalist, of Cosham, will be making a return to ITV’s popular dating series for their All Star spin-off programme. Love Island made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter this morning. They said: “Our series six redhead is back with a fire in her belly! @Demi_Jones1 is hoping to find a spark on the Island... Will old flames get reignited?”
Rumours swirled about Demi’s return swirled on social media yesterday evening after national news publication The Sun compiled a list of former contestants who were expected to appear on the show. Love Island All Stars is due to air on January 15 at 9pm on ITV2. Currently, the stars who have been announced include Georgia Harrison, Toby Armolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth and Jake Cornish.
Demi, of Cosham, took the Love Island world by storm when she was 21 and nearly walked away as the winner. The Springfield School in Drayton and University of Winchester alumni finished the serious coupled up with Luke Mabbott, and has previously had another long term partner since her days on the big screen.
A few months after the series had aired, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer – vowing to “bounce back stronger” than ever. After finding a lump on her neck, and going through surgeries to remove a golf-sized tumour, she revealed she was cancer free in 2021.
Demi previously said her main role model was her mum due to being strong, optimistic and always having a smile on her face. Following her cancer battle and appearances on other TV series, she will now be back in viewers hearts once again.
Here are the full list of contestants so far for Love Island All Stars
Hannah Elizabeth – confirmed
Georgia Steel – confirmed
Georgia Harrison – confirmed
Chris Taylor – confirmed
Anton Danyluk – confirmed
SEE ALSO: Demi Jones reveals she’s cancer free
Mitch Taylor
Demi Jones
Liberty Poole
Jake Cornish – confirmed
Kaz Kamwi – confirmed
Luis Morrison
Toby Aromolaran – confirmed