Marks and Spencer launches first Christmas advert of the year starring Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
ICONIC duo French and Saunders have reunited on-screen as Marks and Spencer puts out the first Christmas advert of the year.
Being broadcast for the first time today, the advert sees the appearance of a special Christmas fairy – voiced by national treasure Dawn French – leaving her perch atop the Christmas tree, looking for a new ‘very special friend’.
Set in a cosy home, the fairy heads straight for a family dog’s basket and brings to life a tattered, yet adorable, chew toy. As Duckie comes to life, she finds her voice and is immediately chased by an excited dog, delighted to see his favourite toy awakened. Fairy works her magic and Duckie learns to fly out of his reach as they then soar over a Christmas table spread of mouth-watering festive favourites.
Most Popular
Sharry Cramond, director of marketing and hospitality for M&S Food, said: ‘We couldn’t resist reuniting two British icons in Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders with the British icon that is M&S.
‘It’s a match made in heaven as they lend their voices to the glamorous Fairy and adorable Duckie and it’s fantastic to have them on board. I predict Wylie the dog will go on to be a huge star.’
Dawn French added: ‘I had the time of my life lending my voice to the Fairy that brought Percy Pig to life last year. I was so excited that M&S wanted to bring her back for more adventures. To have my right-hand-woman back as that sidekick – well, obviously it was a yes with festive bells on from me.’