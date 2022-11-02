Being broadcast for the first time today, the advert sees the appearance of a special Christmas fairy – voiced by national treasure Dawn French – leaving her perch atop the Christmas tree, looking for a new ‘very special friend’.

Set in a cosy home, the fairy heads straight for a family dog’s basket and brings to life a tattered, yet adorable, chew toy. As Duckie comes to life, she finds her voice and is immediately chased by an excited dog, delighted to see his favourite toy awakened. Fairy works her magic and Duckie learns to fly out of his reach as they then soar over a Christmas table spread of mouth-watering festive favourites.

French and Saunders have been reunited for the first Christmas advert of 2022. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Sharry Cramond, director of marketing and hospitality for M&S Food, said: ‘We couldn’t resist reuniting two British icons in Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders with the British icon that is M&S.

‘It’s a match made in heaven as they lend their voices to the glamorous Fairy and adorable Duckie and it’s fantastic to have them on board. I predict Wylie the dog will go on to be a huge star.’