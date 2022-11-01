Southsea bar and nightclub Kingsley's to close as founder hunts for a new venue

Steve Kingsley, the owner of Kingsley's in Osborne Road. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Having previously been The Osborne Pub in Osborne Road, Kingsley’s was founded by Steve Kingsley in 2008.

Now the venue is set to change once again, as Steve is set to relinquish the lease of the premises to brewery Stonegate.

With the brewery’s plans to be confirmed, Steve is now on the hunt for a home for the Kingsley’s brand.

He said: ‘The lease is up and the brewery want to take it back.

‘It’s worth keeping the brand - we’ve been very lucky and very happy. We would probably like to lease again, but where I can buy whatever booze I want.

‘I would very much like to keep the brand going.’

Steve has said it ‘won’t be easy’ to find a new location, but he is hoping to scout around Southsea not far from Kingsley’s current home.

He said: ‘We haven’t seen anywhere yet. Southsea is a good area, it works.’

Having previously posted a brief message with few details about the closure on social media, Steve said he was inundated with messages expressing dismay and calling for the Kingsley’s brand to return soon.

Steve added: ‘It’s been absolutely phenomenal. It makes me very proud. It was lovely to see what it means to people.

‘It makes it more important to keep it running.’

Last December saw the businessman take on his first restaurant with the creation of Carter and Co in Great Southsea Street.

Trade at the restaurant remains strong, but Steve said it has ‘in no way, shape, or form’ detracted from his Southsea interest.

He said: ‘It’s been going fabulous. We have brilliant staff and it’s a dream to work there. I’ve never had a restaurant before so that makes it even better.’

Carter and Co was created by Steve and his son Tom, alongside their business partner Mick Forfar, who spent months painstakingly renovating the former Italian Bar and Grill.

