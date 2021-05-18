Nick Knowles 'facing axing from DIY SOS' according to reports - here's why

Nick Knowles. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The TV presenter has fronted the BBC programme since it launched in 1999.

However according to reports his days with DIY SOS could be set to end.

The Mail Online reported that Knowles is in hot water over a new Shreddies advert – in which he plays a builder – because it is said to have breached strict BBC advertising rules.

According to the website, higher ups at the broadcaster have told him to the commercial needs to be taken off the air or he would have to leave his role with DIY SOS.

A source told the Mail: ‘Nick is in absolute torment about the whole situation because he loves the Beeb.

‘While Nick is technically a free agent, he appears to have used his connection to DIY SOS in the advert which is totally out of order in the eyes of the BBC.'

A joint statement from Knowles and the BBC added: 'Both the BBC and Nick are keen to resolve this matter and are working together to seek a solution'.

Launched in 1999, DIY SOS aired until 2010 when it was rebranded DIY SOS The Big Build and there has been 31 series of the programme in total, with 240 episodes having been aired.

