Noughts and Crosses is back for a second season.

Noughts and Crosses follows the star-crossed love story of Sephy and Callum, and now the show is back for its second season.

Sephy and Callum's friendship soon turned into romance during the first series of the show.

However, they live in Albion which is a contemporary dystopian society that is divided by colour with strict race laws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noughts and Crosses is a TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's 2001 novel of the same name.

But when will season two of Noughts and Crosses air and what is the plot?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the second season air?

Series two of Noughts and Crosses will air on Tuesday, April 26.

Will Noughts and Crosses season two be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer?

The first episode of season two will air on BBC One on April 26 at 10.40pm.

The full series will be available on its release date on BBC iPlayer.

You can catch up with the first season of Noughts and Crosses here.

Who is in the cast?

The new series will see the return of Masali Baduza as Sephy and Jack Rowan as Callum.

Paterson Joseph, Bonni Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Helen Baxendale, Josh Dylan, and Kiké Brimah will also reprise their roles from the first series.

Comedian and rapper Michael Dapaah will join the cast as Mensah, a powerful TV personality who has a great influence on the people of Albion.

Judi Love will play Mensah's onscreen host, Chidi Abara.

Other newcomers include Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson who will star as Cara and Endeavour's Robert Hands who will play Clem.

What is the plot of season two?

The romance between Callum and Sephy is strictly forbidden in Albion.

Sephy is a black elite woman known as a 'cross' and Callum is a part of the white underclass known as 'noughts'.

Malorie Blackman has suggested that the second season of Noughts and Crosses will bring the final act of the book to the screen, including the death of Callum.

Malorie tweeted that the first series only included three-quarters of the storyline in the Noughts and Crosses novel.

She said: ‘Just need to clarify something. The TV series doesn’t reach the end of the first N+C book. It only tells three-quarters of the story. Fingers and toes crossed that we get to finish telling Callum and Sephy’s story as detailed in the Noughts and Crosses novel.’

In the upcoming series, Callum and Sephy are desperate to flee Albion so they can pursue a new life together.

The city is ignited in the wake of Sephy's 'kidnap' but will the couple be able to stay together?

Is there a trailer for the new series?

A 30-second trailer for Noughts and Crosses season two was released by the BBC on Saturday, April 16.

The sneak peek shows Sephy and Callum as they attempt to escape from Albion – but the drama which is unfolding around them makes it difficult for the couple to continue their relationship.