Ginny and Georgia is set to return for a second season.

Season one of the show followed an American family – Georgia and her two children, Ginny and Austin – as they moved north in the hope of a fresh start.

The light-hearted comedy series tackled plenty of serious topics including race, body image, consent, and self-harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Season one, which included 10 episodes, was watched by more than 50 million households in the first 28 days of its release on Netflix.

But is there a release date for season two and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for season two?

Season two was confirmed back in April 2021, with an original release date scheduled for February 2022.

The new series was delayed due to Covid-19.

The first season took four months to film and filming for season two began in November 2021.

An official release date for season two of Ginny and Georgia is yet to be announced but it is expected to be released in mid to late 2022.

Will the new series be available on Netflix?

The second season of Ginny and Georgia will be available on streaming platform Netflix on its release date.

Season two is set to include the same amount of episodes as the first series.

The complete first season of Ginny and Georgia is available now on Netflix.

Who is in the cast?

A majority of the cast from season one will return for the next instalment of Ginny and Georgia.

Brianne Howey will return as young mum Georgia Miller alongside Antonia Gentry as her 15-year-old daughter Ginny.

Diesel La Torraca will complete the family as Austin Miller, Ginny’s younger brother.

Jennifer Robertson will reprise her role as Georgia's neighbour Ellen Baker, while Felix Mallard will return as Ellen's son and Ginny's potential love interest, Marcus.

Other cast members include:

-Raymond Ablack as Joe

-Nathan Mitchell as Zion

-Sara Waisglass as Maxine

-Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

-Mason Temple as Hunter Chen.

What is the plot?

The producers of Ginny and Georgia have remained tight-lipped about the plot details for season two.

However, showrunner Debra J. Fisher told Entertainment Weekly:

‘We can’t really talk about season two, but what I will say is, where we always wanted season one to end was with Ginny protecting her mom, but by doing so, having blood on her hands.’

Season one ended with a dramatic cliffhanger as Ginny and Austin left town after learning that Georgia killed her late husband.

Viewers can expect more drama within the dysfunctional family as Georgia attempts to make peace with her children.

Is there a trailer for season two?

A trailer for season two is yet to be released by Netflix.

However, the streaming platform released a video of the cast confirming a second season last year.