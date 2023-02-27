Season two of the Netflix original show left viewers on the edge of their seats as the Pogues sailed away from one of the biggest show downs with Sarah Cameron’s dad, Ward Cameron, who is played by Charles Esten.

The last episode of season two was aired in July 2021, and fans have had a lengthy wait for the next installment of the drama – but the show has now been added to Nteflix and fans have been going crazy for the ten episodes in Season 3.

The show is currently the number one television series on Netflix, and the last episode finished on a high note, with the cast hinting at a Season 4.

What cast are in the new season? Will there be a Season 4?

All of the main actors, including Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss, have returned for the show, and it has welcomed some new faces as Andy McQueen plays the villianous, Mr Singh.

The new series was released on February 23, 2023 and it was confirmed days before the release date that Nteflix have renewed the contract for another season.

The news was revealed at a fan event that took place in Huntington Beach, where the cast surprised fans by not only showing them a nine minute preview of season 3, but they were also treated to finding out that there will be a season 4 coming.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Madelyn Cline attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images):Madelyn Cline

What happened at the end of Season 2?

After being drugged, the teenager finds herself onboard a ship with her step-mum, sister and brother, but she is shocked to find that her dad, who she thought was dead, is also there – alive and well.

The Pogues managed to escape the ship with Sarah, floating away on a safety boat, but the story has not ended there…

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Chase Stokes attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Can you watch it on Netflix?

The ten episodes will be shown on Netflix and it will be accompanied by the previous two seasons.

What happens in Season 3?

After getting stranded on an island, that they called Poguelandia, as a result of the big escape off of Ward’s cargo ship, the Pogues have to find a way to get home and after finding themsleves saved by a stranger in an aircraft, things are not all they seem.

