Fans have been waiting for the show to return after series five ended on a cliffhanger in 2019.

Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy), leader of the Peaky Blinders, was last seen pointing a gun at his head after he had visions of his late wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis).

Viewers were left on the edge of their seats, not knowing whether the trigger was pulled.

Here is everything you need to know about season six of Peaky Blinders:

When will the new series air?

The exact release date for the upcoming season is yet to be revealed but Peaky Blinders fans can expect the next instalment early this year.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Is there a trailer?

The BBC released a glimpse of the new season on New Year's Day, via the official Peaky Blinders social media platforms.

The official Peaky Blinders Twitter, @ThePeakyBlinder, announced that there is 'one last deal to be done' for the gang-inspired drama.

The trailer begins with Thomas Shelby blasting a machine gun as the camera pans to Arthur Shelby (played by Paul Anderson) who has been attacked in his bed.

The trailer shows that there will be an impending threat of Nazism as the show moves closer to the beginning of the Second World War.

The cast of the show have remained tight-lipped on what’s going to happen in the series but Cillian Murphy recently told Rolling Stone: ‘’I think it's going to be very intense. The word we keep using is 'gothic',’

The Irishman then added: ‘Yeah, it's going to be heavy!’

Who is in the cast?

Tommy is set to go up against fascist politician Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin) once again in season six after he failed to assassinate him in season five.

Tom Hardy will return to the show as Alfie Solomons alongside The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy as Gina Gray and Finn Cole who plays Gina’s husband Michael.

Other cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne and Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby.

On April 16 2021, it was confirmed that Helen McCrory, who played Polly Gray in the first five seasons of Peaky Blinders, had passed away following a cancer diagnosis.

Cillian Murphy told The Guardian that she was 'his closest colleague on Peaky' and that she was 'one of the finest actors' that he had ever worked with.

The Peaky Blinders actor also confirmed that Helen had not filmed any new episodes of the show prior to her death.

How to watch the new season

The show will be available on BBC One on its release date which is yet to be confirmed.

To catch up with the last five seasons, Peaky Blinders is available now on BBC iPlayer and online streaming platform, Netflix.

Is season six the final series of Peaky Blinders?

It was confirmed in the trailer that the upcoming season will be the last of the gang-inspired drama.

We can expect that the final series will have six episodes, following the same pattern as the last five seasons.

So far, it has been confirmed that episode one of the new series will be titled 'Black Day.'

Although this may be the last season of the popular BBC drama, it has been confirmed that a Peak Blinders feature film is on its way after the creator of the show, Steven Knight, told Variety: 'I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham and that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it.’

The movie will go into production in 2023.

