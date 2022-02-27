Peaky Blinders: Why is Aunt Polly not in Season Six of hit BBC drama?

It has been more than two years since the last time Tommy Shelby and the gang graced our TVs.

However not all of the beloved characters will be returning when the show airs tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen McCrory played Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Aunt Polly, played by Helen McCrory, has been part of the main cast since the first season of Peaky Blinders.

However Helen McCrory was diagnosed with breast cancer and sadly died in April 2021.

It has not yet been revealed how the show will handle Aunt Polly’s absence and how she will be written out of the show.

But creator Steven Knight said that her presence will still be felt in the show.

National World reports that he said: ‘It’s like when anybody has lost a member of their family.

‘In other words, when something happens you still think, ‘What would they have thought about this? What would their opinion have been of this?’ and I have tried to keep that with Polly so that the family still thinks, ‘What would Polly have done?’ which is what I think happens with people.’

Peaky Blinders Season Six will begin airing tonight at 9pm on BBC One/ One HD and BBC iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron