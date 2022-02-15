Will Peaky Blinders season 6 be on Netflix? How you can stream the final season of the BBC drama

Peaky Blinders. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Mandabach TV/Tiger Aspect

The BBC has announced that the final season of Peaky Blinders will begin airing on Sunday, February 27.

But if you aren’t in the UK or don’t have a TV license you might be wondering how you can watch Season 6 of the Peaky Blinders.

Here’s all you need to know:

Will Season 6 of Peaky Blinders be on Netflix?

Currently Seasons 1-5 of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix in the UK.

So it seems a safe bet that eventually Season 6 will come to Netflix as well.

However, Peaky Blinders seasons usually come to Netflix long after airing on the BBC.

Meaning you might have to wait a long time to watch it on Netflix.

Can you stream Season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

If you don’t have a TV or can’t watch the episode live, but you do have a TV license then you will be able to watch Peaky Blinders on iPlayer.

Episodes will air live and be available on catch up on the BBC streaming platform.

But you need a TV license to be able to access iPlayer.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron