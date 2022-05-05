Pistol will tell the story about the Sex Pistol's rise to fame.

The highly anticipated series is directed by Danny Boyle, who is known for his work on films including Trainspotting, T2, Slumdog Millionaire, and 127 Hours.

Pistol tells the story of the early days of the Sex Pistols and their rise to fame in the 1970s.

The mini-series will also explore the band's connection with world-famous fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood.

But when will Pistol be released and what have the Sex Pistols said about the series?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Pistol be released?

Pistol is set to be released on May 31, 2022.

Will Pistol be available on Disney Plus?

Pistol will premiere on Disney Plus on its release date in the UK.

In the US, the series will be released on FX on Hulu.

Will all six episodes be available on the release date?

The six-part series will be available in full on May 31.

Who is in the cast?

Toby Wallace will star as Steve Jones in Pistol and the series will be told from his perspective.

Other cast members include:

-Jacob Slater as Paul Cook

-Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten (John Lydon)

-Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious (Simon Ritchie)

-Christian Lees as Glen Matlock

-Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde

-Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood

-Maisie Williams as Jordan (Pamela Rooke)

-Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren

-Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

What is the plot?

Pistol will give an insight into the lives of British punk rock band, the Sex Pistols.

The official synopsis for the series reads: ‘The furious, raging storm at the centre of the rock and roll revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

‘Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

‘Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.’

What have the Sex Pistols said about the series?

The initial career of the controversial band may have only lasted for two and a half years, but the Sex Pistols are regarded as one of the most groundbreaking bands in the history of popular music.

Steve Jones, who penned a memoir on his time in the Sex Pistols, is also an executive producer of the show.

However, Johnny Rotten (John Lydon) told The Times that the series is ‘disrespectful’.

The frontman also attempted to stop his bandmates from licensing the music for the series.

Paul Cook and Steve Jones sued the lead singer in order for the songs to be featured in the series and they won the legal battle in August 2021.

Is there a trailer for Pistol?

A trailer for Pistol was released on May 4 on the FX Youtube channel.