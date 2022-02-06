The charity event is designed to help put an end to child poverty across the globe through TV specials and fundraising events.

In 2021, Comic Relief raised £52,025,485 for those in need.

Red Nose Day is back again this year to raise money for Comic Relief. Pictured: Dominic Skinner, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Val Garland.

This year, celebrities such as Hugh Bonneville, Joanna Lumley, Jamie Laing, and Mr Blobby have come together to help the nation raise money ahead of the BBC Red Nose Day TV special.

But when is Red Nose Day this year and how can you fundraise for Comic Relief?

Here is everything you need to know:

When is Red Nose Day 2022?

Red Nose Day will take place on Friday, March 18, 2022.

The event used to run every two years but Comic Relief has announced that Red Nose Day will now take place annually.

When did Red Nose Day start?

Comic Relief was founded by Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis in 1985 to combat famine in Ethiopia.

The first Red Nose Day took place in 1988.

Co-founder Sir Lenny Henry went to Ethiopia on February 5, 1988 for the first Red Nose Day telethon, and the event raised £15m for Comic Relief.

How to watch the BBC special

The BBC holds a televised fundraiser every Red Nose Day to raise money for Comic Relief.

This year's fundraiser will be hosted by David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuiness, and Sir Lenny Henry.

On Red Nose Day, celebrities take part in events to raise money to prevent child poverty in the UK and around the world.

Last year, racing driver Billy Monger completed a 140-mile triathlon across England which included cycling, walking, and kayaking in the space of four days.

Back in 2019, many famous faces including Ed Balls, Shirley Bass, Dani Dyer, and Dan Walker climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for Comic Relief.

This year, The One Show's Red Nose and Spoon Race will return and comedians Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Tim Vine will take part in Countryfile's One Red Nose and Their Dog competition.

A Red Nose Day special called Glow Up is set to air on the new BBC Three channel, with five celebrities going head-to-head to become Britain’s best celebrity makeup artist.

Maya Jama will host the show alongside Dame Zandra Rhodes, Val Garland, and Dominic Skinner.

The line-up for the competition is yet to be revealed.

The official Red Nose Day fundraiser will air on the evening of March 18 on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Where can you buy a red nose from in Portsmouth?

You can buy a 100% plastic-free red nose from your local Sainsbury's store.

Red noses are also available on sainsburys.co.uk and the Comic Relief website.

If you purchase in-store, you will be able to choose your nose design but if you decide to purchase online through one of the retailers, you will take part in a 'lucky dip'.

This year's nose variations include a chameleon, a flamingo, a giraffe, and a hippo.

Each nose is priced at £1.50, with at least 75p from each purchase going to Comic Relief.

How can I get fundraise this year?

Schools are able to pre-order a box of red noses from comicrelief.com.

A box of 40 noses is priced at £60, with at least £30 going to Comic Relief.

If you wish to hold your own Red Nose Day event this year, you can register for a fundraising pack via the Comic Relief website.

If you prefer to donate at home, you can make a donation here.

