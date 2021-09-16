Otis Milburn and Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) in Sex Education.

Popular Netflix show, Sex Education, is set to make a return to the streaming platform this week.

The British comedy-drama series follows socially awkward teen Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), as he attempts to navigate his way into a life of adolescence with the help of his school friends and sex therapist mother.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When can we watch the latest season?

Series three will premier on Netflix tomorrow (Friday, September 17).

What time will the series go onto Netflix?

The streaming platform typically drops its new releases from 8am, so the third instalment will be available to watch from tomorrow morning.

How many episodes will there be?

Season three will consist of eight episodes, just like the first and second series.

How long will the episodes be?

The episodes are expected to have a runtime of around 50 minutes.

What happened in season two?

In the last series, which aired back in January 2020, we saw Moordale High School students, Otis and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) at a crossroads as their secret sex advice business was destroyed.

Meanwhile Otis' mother Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) fell pregnant, and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) admitted their feelings for each other.Also in the second season, Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood) came to terms with the aftermath of her assault on the bus.

The season ended on a jaw-dropping cliff hanger as Otis admitted his feelings for Maeve in a voicemail which was deleted by Isaac Goodwin (George Robinson) before she could listen to it.

What can we expect from season three?

The official trailer for the new series dropped on September 7 giving fans clues on what could happen to the students in season 3.

Sex Education typically focuses on Otis but the third instalment of the show is set to focus on Eric, Adam and Maeve.

Moordale High School will be under new leadership, as new Headteacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke) attempts to get the school back on track with new policies and uniform.

Otis and Maeve's business is over with their friendship also at stake after the voicemail fiasco and Eric and Adam make their relationship official.

You can watch the official trailer for season three here

Will there be a fourth season?

Netflix have not yet confirmed whether the gang will be back for a fourth season, though confirmation could come after the third series has been released.

Who is in the cast?

Asa Butterworth, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood and more make up the main cast of the show.

Jemima Kirke and Jason Isaacs are among the new cast members joining for season 3.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron