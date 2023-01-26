The popular Dreamworks film is considered a classic for many and one nightclub is fully embracing the swamp. Themed club nights are touring across the country.

The nightclub hosting the musical extravaganza has layers, and ogres have layers, so here is all you need to know about the Shrek themed club night coming to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is all you need to know about the Shrek themed club night coming to Portsmouth. Pictured is Shrek receiving an official Scottish clan tartan at The Dorchester Hotel on June 11, 2007. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

Where is it taking place?

The event, described as the country’s first, will be at Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth. It will also be held at different venues across Hampshire and the UK, including in Switch nightclub in Above Bar Street, Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it?

The touring rave will be held in Portsmouth on April 1. Entry times are between 4pm and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrek themed rave will be held at Pryzm in Stanhope Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

What will be happening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJs will be playing classic Shrek hits, with Hallelujah, Living La Vida Loca and I Need A Hero will be blasting around the club all night. There will also be singalongs to I’m A Believer, crazy performers, giveaways, and visuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrek drinks will be served all afternoon and evening. Customers are encouraged to come dressed as in their best green and swamp regalia, with the best fancy dress winning a prize.

Viral videos of Shrek raves have been attracting plenty of attention on TikTok. One video of youngsters raving to a remixed version of ‘What are you doing in my swamp' has reached nearly a million views. The event itself is for anyone aged 18 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket prices and how to buy them

There are several tiers and prices. Early bird tickets cost £12.50 with First release tickets priced at £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad