Created by George Lucas, the saga of Jedis and Sith, Skywalkers and Palpatines has captured the imagination of millions since A New Hope was released in 1977.

And while people cherish the franchise all year round, today is officially known as Star Wars Day.

May 4 is known as Star Wars Day across the globe.

But why and how can you watch Star Wars online?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Star Wars Day?

Every year on May 4, Star Wars Day is commemorated by fans of the franchise.

The date marks the celebration of all things Star Wars and it is known as the official Star Wars holiday.

It was picked because of the similarities between the pronunciation of May 4 and the classic ‘May the Force be with you’ line from the franchise.

Additionally, some Star Wars fans also celebrate May 6 known as 'Revenge of the Sixth' in honour of the 2005 Star Wars instalment, Revenge of the Sith.

What does ‘May the fourth be with you’ mean?

Sci-fi fans use the phrase 'May the fourth be with you', which is based on the iconic Star Wars catchphrase 'May the force be with you'.

Characters in the sci-fi universe use this phrase to one another to wish each other good luck.

The response to the phrase is 'And also with you' or 'May the force be with us all'.

When did celebrations for Star Wars day begin?

Star Wars Day was first organised back in 2011 at the Toronto Underground Cinema.

The celebrations included events such as a trivia game show, costume contest, and tribute films.

The Walt Disney Company officially began observing the day in 2013 with themed festivities and events at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney is commemorating Star Wars Day 2022 with activities like watch parties, May 4 deals on merchandise, and recipes to help fans release their inner creative force.

How to watch the Star Wars collection online

Fans of the sci-fi franchise can watch the full Star Wars catalogue on streaming platform Disney +, including the new spin-off series The Mandalorian.