The first teaser for the show was released on February 9, showing Ewan McGregor alone in the sandy desert of Tatooine.

In August 2020, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy told The Wrap that the show was being released as a limited series, which could mean there will only be one series of the Star Wars spin-off.

Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the limited series.

She said: ‘It’s been very exciting to see the talent that’s come in. And we’re now developing the limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Deborah Chow, and she’s just been doing a phenomenal job.’

But when will the series be released and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the series be released?

The teaser poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It has been confirmed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available to stream on May 25.

This date has a specific meaning for Star Wars fans, as on this date back in 1977, the very first Star Wars film named A New Hope was released in cinemas.

Who is in the cast?

Ewan McGregor will return as his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside a host of new and familiar faces.

The cast includes:

-Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader/ Anakin Skywalker

-Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars

-Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

The roles of Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Simone Kessell are yet to be confirmed.

Ewan spoke to the Radio Times about his excitement to return as the Jedi master.

He said: ‘I’m very excited to do it again – I’m probably more excited about it this time round.

‘I’m older, slightly wiser, maybe. The great fun part of it the first time was to try and be Alec Guinness, but younger. That was the acting challenge, as well as learning all the tricky fights.’

Is there a trailer?

A trailer is yet to be released for Obi-Wan Kenobi but a behind-the-scenes clip was released for Disney+ Day on December 6.

The clip is only available to those who have a Disney+ membership and if you do have a subscription you can see the clip here.

The video notes state that the limited series will take place 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith.

Kenobi will still be coming to terms with the loss of his beloved apprentice, Anakin Skywalker to the Sith.

Anakin now serves the Galactic Empire as Star Wars villain Darth Vader

Star Wars fans eagerly awaited the release of the official Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer during last night's Super Bowl but the trailer was not released as a commercial.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi

The limited original series will be available on Disney+ on its release date.

Disney+ subscriptions are priced at £79.90 for a year or £7.99 for a month and you can subscribe here.

