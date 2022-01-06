The science-fiction drama is the most anticipated release on Netflix this year after fans were left questioning whether Eleven's powers will return.

'The Battle of Starcourt' was an explosive 77-minute finale to round off the third season but many have questions that need to be answered following the last episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about season four of Stranger Things:

When will Stranger Things season four be released?

A release date for season four is yet to be confirmed but Stranger Things fans can expect the next instalment this year.

Past seasons have begun in either July or October but there has been a long wait for season four due to the ongoing pandemic.

Stranger Things season four will be released this year.

Season three was released in July 2019 with all episodes uploaded to Netflix at once.

How to watch season four

Season four will be available on Netflix on its release date.

Season one to three are currently available on the streaming platform but viewers will need an account in order to catch up with the show.

Netflix subscriptions start from £5.99 and you can sign up here.

Is there a trailer for season four?

On February 14, 2021, the first trailer for season four was released by Netflix.

The initial trailer clarified that Chief Hopper (David Harbour) is alive but has been beaten and held captive in a prison camp in Russia.

Netflix released a second trailer for the new season back in May 2021, which revealed many cryptic clues that have left fans questioning what’s in store for Eleven.

The trailer hints that season four will focus on Eleven's childhood with the return of 'Papa’ Dr. Martin Brenner from her time in the Rainbow Room.

The latest trailer was released on November 6, 2021, named 'Welcome to California' and shows Eleven, Mike, Will, Jonathon, and Joyce.

In the trailer, Eleven is seen writing a letter to Mike after moving to California with the Byers family (Will, Jonathon and Joyce).

Who will be in the upcoming season?

Show bosses are yet to reveal the official cast of season four but these familiar faces will be back for the next instalment of the drama:

-Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

-Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

-Finn Wolfhard as Mike

-Noah Schnapp as Will

-Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

-Joe Keery as Steve

-Sadie Sink as Max

-Natalia Dyer as Nancy

-Maya Hawke as Robin

-Charlie Heaton as Jonathon

-Winona Ryder as Joyce

-Cara Buono as Karen

-Priah Ferguson as Erica

-David Harbour as Hopper

-Brett Gelman as Murray

-Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner

-Linnea Berthelsen as Kali Prasad

What will happen in season four?

Season three led fans to believe that Hopper was dead after battling the Russians and following his apparent death, Joyce, Eleven, Will and Jonathon packed their belongings and left Hawkins in a removal van.

Hopper has been confirmed alive in season four but is now being held captive in a Russian camp.

Theories for the upcoming season believe that season four will include flashbacks of Eleven's life before escaping the Hawkins National Laboratory and how she grew up.

The new season could see Eleven come to terms with her loss of ability to move objects with her mind and the return of Kali Prasad (known as Eight) who was also in the laboratory.

Recent spoilers have shown Eleven being taken away by paramedics.

This has left fans questioning whether the lead character has sustained injuries in season four.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the executive producers of Stranger Things, told Entertainment Weekly that the new season will test new boundaries.

They said: 'Season four is going to open up a little bit...not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins.'

Will there be a season five?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Stranger things will return for a fifth season but Matt and Ross told The Hollywood Reporter:

'Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron