Tom Fletcher who has been confirmed as a celebrity contestant for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

The show will be returning to a ‘full-length’ series for 2021, after featuring just 12 celebrities in 2020 and no live shows.

However the up coming series will once again feature 15 couples.

Fan favourite Anton Du Beke will be a permeant judge for the series, following his guest stint in 2020, replacing Bruno Tonioli who is unable to appear for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The first three celebrities taking part in the class of 2021 line-up were announced on BBC's The One Show on Wednesday night.

Strictly Come Dancing’s account tweeted earlier in the day: ‘We are so ready to reveal the #Strictly class of 2021!

‘Meet our first three celebrities, tonight 7pm.’

Robert Webb who has been confirmed as a celebrity contestant for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

A fourth contestant was then announced on Thursday morning.

Musician Bill Bailey is the current reigning champion, having triumphed in the BBC ballroom last year.

Here is all you need to know:

AJ Odudu who has been confirmed as a celebrity contestant for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

Celebrities confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

- Tom Fletcher – McFly singer and author

- Robert Webb – Comedian and actor

- AJ Odudu – TV presenter

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals.

- John Whaite – former Great British Bake-off winner

The remaining 11 contestants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check back to find out more of the line-up as it is confirmed.

First same-sex male pair confirmed

John Whaite will be one half of the first all-male partnership on the series, it has been announced.

He follows in the footsteps of boxer Nicola Adams who last year was one half of the first female same-sex dance pairing, alongside professional Katya Jones.

His professional dance partner has not yet been confirmed.

Who is rumoured to be taking part?

Judge Shirley Ballas has teased that the line-up will be a vintage one for 2021.

In an appearance on Loose Women, she said: ‘Of all panels, you have never seen such celebrities as you are going to see on this particular show’.

Among the rumoured other celebrities to take part are Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, from the hit Netflix reality series.

As well as former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda, Ex-Pompey player Peter Crouch, Louise Minchin, rugby star Ugo Monye, Maya Jama and Ryan Thomas, according to the Metro.

Who would you like to see on the line-up?

Let us know in the comments below.

