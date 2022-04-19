It was announced in 2018 that reality series Big Brother was coming to an end after 19 seasons.

The social experiment show saw a group of housemates under 24-hour surveillance as they complete tasks to win the series.

Previous contestants include Nikki Grahame, Rylan Clarke, Jade Goody, and Pete Bennett.

Big Brother could return to TV next year.

Big Brother producers are reportedly in talks to revive the show after calls from fans to bring back the reality series.

But is there a release date and who will host the show?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for the new series of Big Brother?

An official release date for the new series of Big Brother is yet to be announced.

According to The Sun, Big Brother will return to our screens in Autumn 2023.

Will Davina McCall or Emma Willis host the show?

Davina McCall was the original host of Big Brother when the show aired on Channel 4.

Big Brother season two winner Brian Dowling took over from Davina when the show moved to Channel 5 back in 2011.

Emma Willis then replaced Brian as the presenter of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Emma has been vocal about wanting the show to return and she told the Metro earlier this year: ‘Everybody wants it back.

‘I think it will come back when it’s ready, maybe it’s not ready yet.

‘If you’re gonna do it again, you’ve got to do it fantastically well.’

It is yet to be announced whether Davina McCall or Emma Willis will host the new series.

Will Big Brother air on ITV or Channel 5?

The new series of Big Brother may be released on a different channel as the show returns to TV.

The Sun reported that the show will move to ITV after previously airing on Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The broadcaster hopes to air the show following the success of popular dating series, Love Island.

A source told The Sun: ‘ITV is the home of big appointment telly, they know better than anyone how to put on big live events.

‘They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother and hope to have something firm to announce soon.

‘The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.’

When was the final season of Big Brother?

The final episode of Big Brother aired back in November 2018, with Cameron Cole becoming the youngest contestant to win the show in its 18-year history.