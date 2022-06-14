The series follows June (played by Elisabeth Moss), a fertile woman who is living as a concubine to Giledan officer Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

June was captured and forced to become a handmaid after committing adultery and the series shows her desire to be reunited with her husband and daughter.

The Handmaid's Tale season five has been confirmed. Pictured: Elisabeth Williams, Martha Sparrow and Robert Hepburn

The final episode of season four aired back in June 2021 and fans are eager to know June's fate following Fred's murder.

But is there a release date for season five of The Handmaid's Tale and are past episodes available online?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for season five?

The Handmaid’s Tale season five will air on Wednesday, September 14 in the US.

An official UK release date is yet to be confirmed for the upcoming season.

The Covid-19 pandemic halted filming for the new series but UK fans can expect the latest instalment to air on their screens in 2022.

Will the series be available on Amazon Prime or Hulu?

It is likely that series five will be available on Amazon Prime in the UK on its release date.

The series will air on streaming platform Hulu in the US in September.

Hulu is currently unavailable in the UK.

Who is in the cast?

A cast list is yet to be confirmed but if the major characters do return, here's who could star in season five:

-Elisabeth Moss as June

-Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

-Madeline Brewer as Janine

-Alexis Bledel as Emily

-O-T Fagbenle as Luke

-Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

-Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

-Samira Wiley as Moira

-Amanda Brugel as Rita

It is currently unknown whether Joseph will return to the series in flashback scenes following his character’s death.

Showrunner Bruce Miller told Entertainment Weekly: 'Certainly I think we'll see Fred again. I mean, I would die if I didn't see Joe [Fiennes] again'.

What is the plot?

The fifth series is sure to explore June's trauma as she comes to terms with her escape from Gilead.

June finally got revenge against Fred at the end of season four by murdering her abuser.

The series ended with an image of June cradling her daughter.

Samira Wiley, who plays Moira on the show, recently told American talk show The View: ‘We’re picking up, really exactly where we left off.

‘Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened with Commander Waterford. And so June, as always, is in a little bit of trouble.’

How to watch past seasons online

Seasons one to four of The Handmaid's Tale are available now on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.