The action comedy film serves as a prequel to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman movies, The Secret Service and The Golden Circle, and tells the story of the original intelligence agency.

The movie is set during the first world war and features a new cast including Ralph Fiennes as Orlando Oxford, Gemma Arterton as Polly, and Rhys Ifans

as Grigori Rasputin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's where you can stream The King's Man in the UK.

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch The King's Man at home very soon after the movie underperformed in the global box office due to facing competition from The Matrix Resurrections and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Here's everything you need to know about the online release of The King's Man:

Is The King's Man available on Netflix?

The King's Man is not currently available on streaming platform Netflix.

As the film is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, it is unlikely that the movie will make its way onto the site after it leaves the cinemas.

Can you watch The King's Man on HBO Max?

At this time, HBO Max is not available in the UK.

The King's Man will debut on HBO Max on February 18 for those who have access to the streaming site.

Currently, HBO Max is only available in the US and some European countries such as Denmark, Sweden, and Spain.

The movie will also be available on Hulu on February 18 in the US.

Is the King's Man available on Disney+?

The King's Man is set to arrive on Disney+ in the UK on February 9.

The movie will also be available on the streaming site in Ireland, Japan, and South Korea.

On February 2, The King's Man will be available on Disney+ in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and parts of Europe but fans in Latin America will have to wait until March 2nd to stream the movie on Star+.

In the UK, Disney+ subscriptions are priced at £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year.

Can I watch The King's Man on Sky Cinema?

The King's Man is currently unavailable on Sky Cinema but fans can still catch up with The Secret Service and The Golden Circle on Sky.

Both films are available to buy for £9.99 or to rent for £3.49 each.

When will The King's Man be available on DVD?

A month after its release in cinemas, 20th Century Studios announced the DVD release date for The King's Man.

The action movie will be released on standard Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on February 21, 2022.

The movie will also be a part of a special box set alongside the first two Kingsman films which will be available on February 22, 2022.

The DVD is available to pre-order on Amazon for £9.99 for the standard copy, £14.99 for Blu-ray, and £24.99 for 4K Ultra HD.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron