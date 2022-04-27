The series will explore the many failings that led to Jimmy Savile avoiding justice for his crimes.

The infamous Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix it presenter was exposed for his actions following his death in 2011.

However, The Reckoning has faced controversy before its release, with many people asking why the drama is being made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Coogan is set to star as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning.

But is there a release date for The Reckoning and will Steve Coogan play Jimmy Savile?

Here's everything you need to know:

Is there a release date for The Reckoning?

An official release date for The Reckoning is yet to be announced.

The show is currently still in the process of being made, but it is possible that the show could be released in October 2022.

This date would coincide with the 10th anniversary of Operation Yewtree, the 2012 investigation into Savile's abuse.

Will The Reckoning be available to watch on BBC One?

The Reckoning will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on its release date.

What is The Reckoning about?

The series will tell the story of Jimmy Savile, from his childhood until his death.

It will detail the scale of his abuse which was uncovered after the presenter had died.

The Reckoning will also unravel details of his career at the BBC.

Savile was a prolific sex offender and predator who abused hundreds of children in his lifetime.

In 2016, an inquiry into Savile discovered that some of the staff at the BBC missed opportunities to prevent the abuse.

Why has The Reckoning faced controversy?

The series has faced backlash since it was announced, with people questioning why the organisation that failed to stop him, could profit from his story.In 2020, a victim who was abused at the BBC Television Centre told The Sun: ‘The idea of making a drama out of Savile’s life, for the purpose of entertainment, is so distasteful and distressing.

‘I hold the BBC partly responsible for my abuse - many people knew what was going on and did nothing to stop it.’

In December 2021, some of Savile's victims requested to visit the set of The Reckoning.

Writer Neil McKay told The Sun: ‘[Savile’s] victims concerned requested to attend filming since we are telling their stories, and all appropriate safeguarding measures were put in place by production to facilitate this.’

The BBC released a statement about the series and executive producer Jeff Pope said: ‘The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again.’

Will Steve Coogan play Jimmy Savile?

Steve Coogan is set to star as Savile in The Reckoning.

The actor, who is better known for his character of Alan Partridge, recently told BBC Radio Five Live: ‘The script is very well written. And it’s something that needs to be talked about because to understand how predators operate, you have to look at the whole picture’

Steve Coogan is the only cast member that has been confirmed so far.

Is there a trailer?