Jimmy Savile died in 2011.

The new Netflix limited series, which is due to be released tomorrow, will explore the life and death of Jimmy Saville.

Best known as the beloved presenter of the likes of Jim'll Fix It and Top of the Pops, the British TV personality and DJ became infamous following revelations about sexual abuse that came to light following his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are looking to tune into the documentary, here’s all you need to know:

Here's everything you need to know:

What time will Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story be released?

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is set to air on Netflix tomorrow (April 6).

Netflix releases new shows at 8am on their release date in the UK.

What is the documentary about?

Jimmy was one of the UK's most beloved TV personalities.

Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation into the TV presenter prompted more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

Jimmy raised an estimated £40 million during his lifetime, with a large sum donated to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury where he volunteered as a porter.

It was soon discovered during the investigation that Jimmy used his position to sexually assault those in the hospital's care.

The official synopsis of the documentary states: ‘Jimmy Savile rose to prominence in a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry in the UK. He had raised millions for charity, been knighted by the Queen and achieved national treasure status by the time he died on the 29th October 2011.

‘His funeral was broadcast live on the BBC. Since his death, independent investigations and those made by Scotland Yard uncovered that Savile had been a prolific and predatory sex offender, abusing hundreds of people, some as young as 5.

‘To date, more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse have been made against him. The documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, Savile’s relationship with the British people, the establishment and the media to understand how he managed to fool an entire nation for so long.’

How many episodes are there?

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story will be split into two episodes.

Both episodes will be available to watch on Netflix tomorrow.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released by Netflix on March 22.

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron