Netflix hit Love is Blind came to an end with an explosive reunion episode earlier this month and the episode revealed that a new dating show is on its way to the streaming platform.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on is a brand new dating experiment from the creators of Love is Blind and it will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The show will see six couples put to the test to see whether they are ready for engagement or whether they would like the opportunity to date other people.

Here is everything you need to know about The Ultimatum:

When will The Ultimatum be released?

The new dating experiment show will air on Netflix on Wednesday, April 6.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host The Ultimatum.

How many episodes will there be?

The first eight episodes of the show will be released on April 6.

The finale and reunion episodes are scheduled to be released on the platform on April 13.

What is the show about?

The Ultimatum will see six couples put to the test to see whether they are ready for marriage.

One person from each couple feels ready to pop the question and has issued an ultimatum.

The other person must agree to marriage or select a new potential partner from the other couples.

The couples will then go on a series of dates and after eight weeks, they will need to decide whether to marry their original partner or break up.

The contestants for the show are yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer for The Ultimatum?

Netflix released a trailer for the dating show on March 4.

The trailer shows clips of the original couples getting to know their new partners.

The trailer opens with one of the female contestants stating: 'The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you.'

Another contestant confesses: 'It’s weird to see the person you came here with dating someone else.'

If you wish to watch the trailer, it is embedded in this article.

Is the show a spin-off of Love is Blind?

The Ultimatum has come from the creators of Love is Blind and includes the same hosts from the series.

Instead of blindly marrying someone like on Love is Blind, The Ultimatum sees established couples decide whether they are ready for marriage or whether they need to be single.

The Ultimatum will follow the same episode pattern as Love is Blind, with a reunion special at the end of the series.

