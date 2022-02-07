Spider-Man star Tom Holland will return to the big screen this year as he swaps the spandex for treasure hunting in Uncharted.

Uncharted first went into development in 2008 and many fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie which is a prequel to the popular video game series.

Tom Holland will play Nathan Drake in Ruben Fleischer's Uncharted. (Pictured: Director Ruben Fleischer and actor Tom Holland).

But will Uncharted be available to stream online and when will the movie be available in cinemas?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is the movie about?

The movie will act as a prequel to the Uncharted video games.

Tom Holland is set to play Nathan Drake in the film and the plot of the movie will follow the treasure hunter as he attempts to find 'the greatest treasure never found'.

On his journey to find the treasure, Nathan will also attempt to follow clues that will lead to his long-lost brother.

Who is in the cast?

Tom will be joined by Mark Wahlberg who will portray Nathan’s treasure hunter mentor, Victor 'Sully' Sullivan.

Other characters include Sophie Taylor Ali as treasure hunter Chloe Frazer and Antonio Banderas who will play the villain in the movie.

The identity of Antonio's character is yet to be confirmed.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Tati Gabrielle will also play an unknown character in the movie.

When will Uncharted be released in the UK?

Uncharted will be released in cinemas on February 11, 2022 in the UK.

US fans of the video game series will have to wait a week longer than the UK, with the US release date for Uncharted set for February 18.

Will Uncharted be available to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, or Hulu?

Uncharted will not be available to stream online as soon as the film is released in cinemas.

Netflix US has the streaming rights to Uncharted, along with a number of other Sony titles including Morbius and Venom.

Currently, this deal is for Netflix US only but if a similar deal is struck in the UK, then Uncharted will be available exclusively on Netflix UK following its theatrical release.

According to What's on Netflix, the exact Netflix US release of Uncharted is unknown but fans can expect the movie to be available on the streaming site between mid-July to the end of September 2022.

Netflix US will then carry the movie for 18 months before Uncharted departs the service for the likes of Disney+, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

What is the age rating for Uncharted?

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has rated the film as a 12A.

This means that the movie is generally not suitable for those under the age of 12, but they can see the film if they are accompanied by an adult.

