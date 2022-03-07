The new ITV drama is an adaptation of The Ipcress File by author Len Deighton.

The Ipcress File premiered on ITV last night, with Peaky Blinders' star Joe Cole in the role of 'anti-Bond' Harry Palmer, who is a former British army sergeant turned spy based in Berlin.

What is Michael Caine's link to The Ipcress File?

Was Michael Caine in The Ipcress File?

Sir Michael Caine CBE starred in the 1965 movie adaptation of The Ipcress File.

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in ITV's The Ipcress File.

The movie was Mr Caine's first lead role as he played spy Harry Palmer who tracks down a kidnapped nuclear scientist during the Cold War.

Mr Caine played the spy in three of the four films based on the published novels by Len Deighton.

The Ipcress File received a BAFTA award for Best British Film in the same year of its release, which was a deliberately downbeat version of the popular 007 movies.

Mr Cole is now starring as the spy in the new six-part ITV series.

The Peaky Blinders star, who is known for playing John Shelby in the BBC One show, said of replacing Mr Caine: 'When I watched the movie, I started worrying that I was going to start trying to do a Michael Caine impersonation without actually realising I was doing it, because he is so iconic, and because he has such a presence and personality on screen.’

What is the series about?

The ITV drama follows the same plot as the 1965 movie starring Mr Caine.

In the series, Harry finds the law catching up with him and faces being sent to prison until a gentleman from British intelligence offers him a way out.

The British army corporal, who was also a wholesaler and smuggler, is faced with a spy mission called The Ipcress File.

Harry has links to the man who is suspected of kidnapping the missing British nuclear scientist, which results in him being conscripted for the dangerous undercover mission.

Who is in the cast?

Many familiar faces star in ITV’s The Ipcress File alongside Mr Cole.

The cast members include:

-Lucy Boynton as Jean Courtney

-Tom Hollander as Officer William Dalby

-Ashley Thomas as Paul Maddox

-Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as General Cathcart

-Joshua James as Chico

-David Dencik as Colonel Stok

- Anastasia Hille as Alice

When will episode 2 air on ITV?

The first episode of The Ipcress File aired last night on ITV and episode two will be released on Sunday, March 13 at 9pm.

There are six episodes in the series, which will air on a weekly basis, with the finale scheduled for April 10.

If you can’t wait for the weekly episodes, the full series is now available on ITV Hub.

