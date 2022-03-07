The timetable changes will see the likes of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and the evening news now on our screens at different times.

The schedule shake-up will come into effect today and viewers will be able to watch the evening news and their favourite soaps back to back.

Coronation Street will now air at a new time on ITV.

Here is everything you need to know about the changes:

What are the new times for Coronation Street?

One of ITV's most popular soaps, Coronation Street, will now be shown at a different time on selected evenings during the week.

Episodes for the soap will now air three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with a new time of 8pm.

The episodes will now be an hour-long each.

Until the changes come into effect in March, Coronation Street is shown three times a week in six episodes.

These are normally split between one half-hour episode at 7.30pm, and another at 8.30pm.

What are the new times for Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and will now air on TV at 7.30pm on weekdays.

Before the timetable change commences, Emmerdale is on TV at 7pm, Monday to Friday.

What time will ITV Evening News be on TV?

The new hour-long national and international evening news will run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm in March and will be presented by Mary Nightingale.

Currently, the ITV Evening News is shown in a half-hour slot between 6.30pm and 7pm.

ITV’s Evening News programme was watched by an average of 3.2 million viewers - a 21% share of viewing in 2021, and the programme has posted its highest viewing shares for a decade, in 2020 and 2021.

Why is the timetable changing?

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be competing against BBC One soap Eastenders when the timetable changes soon.

Eastenders is shown on Mondays and Fridays at 8pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm.

Kevin Lygo, ITV's managing director of media and entertainment, said: 'The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose.

‘The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most-watched shows every month.’

