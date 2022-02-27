Zendaya as Rue in HBO's Euphoria Season 2. Picture: HBO

The HBO drama has returned for its second season to kick 2022 off with a bang.

Starring Zendaya as main character Rue, the show follows the lives of high school students in America.

Debuting in 2019, two special episodes aired in 2020 and 2021 and have now been followed by a second season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far seven episodes of Euphoria Season 2 have aired.

Here’s all you need to know about the next episode:

When is Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 released?

The eight episode of Euphoria season 2 – and the season finale - is scheduled to air on tonight in the US.

In the UK the episode will air in the early hours of tomorrow (February 28) due to the time difference.

What time is the episode released?

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 will be released at 9pm ET in the US on February 27.

The episode will be repeated at 11.56pm ET on Sunday.

It will come out at 2am on February 28 in the UK and will air on Sky Atlantic.

Has a plot description be released and what is the episode called?

Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8’s episode title is ‘All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name’.

The title of the episode is a reference to Mad Love (L'Amour Fou) by André Breton, as quoted by Hunter S. Thompson in his book about the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.

On HBO’s website it features the following ominous plot description: ‘As the show goes on, fragments of memories collide with the present and future.’

When will Episode 8 be available on HBO Max?

On HBO’s website it says the episode will be available on catch up from Monday, February 28.

Can you stream Euphoria in the UK?

In the UK if you don’t have a Sky Atlantic subscription, you can stream Euphoria season two through Now TV – you need an entertainment pass to watch it, which costs £7.99 per month.

Who is in the cast?

Zendaya stars in Euphoria along side:

- Maude Apatow

- Angus Cloud

- Eric Dane

- Alexa Demie

- Jacob Elordi

- Barbie Ferreira

- Nika King

- Storm Reid

- Hunter Schafer

- Algee Smith

- Sydney Sweeney

- Colman Domingo

- Javon "Wanna" Walton

- Austin Abrams

- Dominic Fike

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron