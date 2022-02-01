Viewers were expecting her to be back on the sofa this week but the presenter is yet to return to the show.

This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield has been joined by Rochelle Humes during Holly’s absence.

Here's everything you need to know about Holly return to This Morning:

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present This Morning.

When will Holly be back on This Morning?

Viewers of This Morning were left confused yesterday when the host did not return to the show.

Fans of the ITV daytime programme believed that Rochelle’s final day would be last Thursday (January 27).

There is speculation that Holly will now return to This Morning next week, with Rochelle continuing to cover for the TV presenter whilst she's gone.

Has Holly left the show?

Holly has not left This Morning.

She has still been appearing as the host of Dancing on Ice but her This Morning absence is due to the presenter filming a new reality show.

The absence was announced on Monday, January 24 by Phillip Schofield who said: 'Rochelle is keeping Holly's seat warm while she is off filming her new show.’

What is Holly's new show called?

The new entertainment show is called 'Wim Hof's Superstar Survival', which is inspired by Dutch extreme athlete Wim 'The Iceman' Hof.

Holly will present the programme alongside comedian Lee Mack as a group of celebrities embark on a self-improvement journey.

At the time of the show's announcement, Holly said: ‘I can’t wait to team up with Lee and Wim on this show.’

