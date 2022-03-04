Our House is a new four-part series, based on Louise Candlish's novel of the same name.

The drama series, starring Martin Compston and Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton, will follow an estranged couple whose home is mysteriously sold.

Martin Compston as Bram Lawson in Our House.

But when will the series air and is it a true story?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will Our House air on TV?

The drama series will begin on Monday, March 7 at 9pm.

Tuppence Middleton as Fi Lawson in Our House

Our House will continue on consecutive nights, with the finale scheduled for Thursday, March 10.

Who is in the cast?

Martin and Tuppence will play estranged couple, Bram and Fi Lawson, respectively in Our House.

Other cast members include:

-Weruche Opia as Merle

-Buket Komor as Wendy

-Rupert Penry-Jones as Toby

What is the plot?

The series will see the couple's marital home go up for sale as Fi returns home one day to find all her possessions missing.

Fi watches as a new couple attempts to move into the house and discovers that Bram has sold their home and disappeared.

The series unravels the truth behind the couple's marriage, offering a study of their life together and apart.

Tuppence has described the series as a 'present-day thriller, which just kind of unravels and becomes more and more incredible as it goes along. And then you have this tragic love story […] charting the breakdown of this relationship.'

Is there a trailer for Our House?

A trailer for Our House has been released by ITV and it is embedded in this article.

Is Our House based on a true story?

Our House is not based on a true story but it is based on Louise Candlish's 2018 novel.

The book became a Sunday Times Best Seller and also won the Book of the Year in the Crime and Thriller category at the British Book Awards in 2019.

Simon Ashdown, a BAFTA award-winning writer, has adapted the four-part drama for ITV.

The TV adaptation was commissioned by ITV's head of drama, Polly Hill.

She said in a statement: ‘I’m very excited to have commissioned Our House. It’s an addictive, suspenseful novel and Simon Ashdown perfectly captures that in his adaptation. I’m looking forward to bringing this modern and entertaining tale to screen.’

Will Our House be available to watch on ITV and ITV Hub?

Our House will be available to watch live on ITV and on catch up via ITV Hub.

