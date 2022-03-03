But when will it launch and will it replace ITV Hub?

The British television network announced this morning that they are launching the brand new streaming service.

ITV has promised viewers a new way of streaming on the new platform, with a variety of new features to complement the viewing experience.

ITV has announced new streaming platform, ITVX.

Here is everything you need to know about ITVX:

What is ITVX?

ITVX is ITV's new streaming service.

ITVX will launch with big-budget dramas such as new series, A Spy Among Friends. Pictured: Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott and Guy Pearce as Kim Philby.

The new platform is set to premiere an array of new content six to nine months before it airs on traditional TV channels.

What can viewers expect from ITVX?

The service will launch with two options in a bid to satisfy a broad demographic – viewers can choose to watch ad-funded programmes for free or trade-up and buy ad-free content such as BritBox.

ITVX will launch with big-budget dramas including Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, and Lenny Henry's The Little Birds.

Initial offerings on the platform will include a feature film of popular ITV comedy Plebs, which uses deep fake techniques to create celebrity set-ups, and a documentary about the controversy around Bill Cosby.

ITVX also intends to stream 500 films for free in its first year.

ITV Hub, the current ITV streaming service, has 4,000 hours of content while ITVX will have around 15,000 hours at launch, according to the broadcaster.

In a nod to traditional linear broadcasting, ITVX will feature a changing list of themed FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels, with 20 planned for launch.

ITV intends to offer viewers a new themed channel every week of the year through the service.

Will ITVX replace ITV Hub?

The new ITVX platform will replace the ITV Hub brand as the broadcaster increases its efforts to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.

ITV states that it is adopting a ‘digital-first windowing strategy’ which will see its focus shift online.

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, said: ‘We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences.

‘In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers.

‘This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice.’

When will ITVX launch?

A launch date for ITVX is yet to be announced by the broadcaster but ITV has confirmed that the streaming service will be available later this year.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said: ‘Our broadcast channels are very important to what we do, and we are still focused on delivering what ITV does better than anyone in commercial TV – creating programmes that bring audiences together – in-the-moment, in their millions, for that shared viewing, scheduled TV experience.

‘However we know we have to deliver our programmes to as many people as possible in all the ways they want to watch them, and going forward viewers will now see a wide array of shows premiering first on ITVX, which is the cornerstone of ITV’s digital acceleration.’

ITVX will be offered for free with adverts, or ad-free with a paid subscription.

Pricing for the subscription service will be announced in due course.

