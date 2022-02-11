Many actors have played the dark knight since 1966 including Adam West and Christian Bale but now, Robert Pattinson is set to become Batman in the new movie named after the superhero.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and features some of Hollywood's most prestigious actors.

But when will The Batman be released and who is in the cast?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will The Batman be released in cinemas?

The Batman is set to be released in UK and US cinemas on March 4, 2022.

Robert Pattinson as Batman.

The movie was delayed twice from its initial release date of June 2021 due to the pandemic.

Who is in the cast?

The Batman features Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravits as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and Paul Dano as villain The Riddler/ Edward Nashton.

Other cast members include:

-John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

-Jeffery Wright at Lieutenant James Gordon

-Peter Sarsfaard as Gil Colson

-Colin Farrell as Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot/The Penguin

-Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

-Berry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel

-Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál

-Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

-Rupert Penry-Jones as Mayor Don Mitchell

Con O'Neill, Max Carver, Gil Perez-Abraham, and Charlie Carver will also star in the movie.

What is the plot?

The Batman will follow billionaire socialite Bruce Wayne as he becomes the crime-fighting superhero known as Batman.

The movie is set during the second year of Batman's existence and director Matt Reeves spoke about the plot at DC FanDome in 2020.

He said: ‘The whole idea is that this is all an experiment in the movie. The idea that we’re in Year two, it’s the Gotham experiment; it’s a criminal, logical experiment, trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. And in our story, as he’s in that mode, that’s where you meet him and you see that he’s charting what he’s doing and he doesn’t seem to have any effect on what he wants to happen.’

It has been confirmed that The Batman will not be a part of the DC Extended Universe and the movie will be a standalone film.

The last time DC released a stand-alone film was back in 2019 when they premiered ‘Joker’.

Is there a trailer for The Batman?

The trailer for The Batman was released in October 2021.

The two-minute clip features Robert in the iconic Batman cape and mask, showing a glimpse into his relationship with Catwoman.

You can watch the official trailer here.

Will there be a spin-off series on HBO Max?

HBO Max is releasing its own spin-off of the superhero series.

The series will be about The Penguin, with Colin Farrell playing the role of the notorious supervillain.

The show will delve into The Penguin's rise to power in Gotham City and a release date for the new series is yet to be announced.

HBO Max is currently unavailable in the UK but US fans will be able to watch the series when it is released.

