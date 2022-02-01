Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci and the movie unravels the truth behind the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

Based on a true story, the film explores Patrizia and Maurizio's relationship and the Gucci empire before greed, divorce, and murder takes place.

Jared Leto also stars in the biopic alongside Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons.

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.

Following the House of Gucci premiere in November 2021, the film has claimed $169m at the worldwide box office.

Here's everything you know about the online release of House of Gucci:

Will House of Gucci be available on Netflix?

There are currently no plans for House of Gucci to be released on Netflix.

Outside of the United States, House of Gucci will be distributed by Universal Pictures who often share their new releases on the streaming site.

This means that the movie could appear on Netflix in the near future.

Will the movie be released on HBO Max?

At this time, HBO Max is only available in the US and selected European Countries such as Spain, Sweden, and Denmark.

House of Gucci is currently unavailable to stream on HBO Max.

Is House of Gucci on Paramount+?

House of Gucci is yet to be released on Paramount+ and the streaming site is only available in the US.

According to Variety, film company Epix has an output deal with Paramount Pictures which could lead to the release of House of Gucci on Paramount+

Can I watch House of Gucci on Amazon Prime Video?

House of Gucci is available to watch on Amazon Prime US for $19.

The crime drama is yet to be released on Prime Video in the UK.

When will the House of Gucci DVD be released?

The House of Gucci DVD will be available from Monday, February 21 in the UK on Amazon.co.uk.

The DVD is currently available to pre-order, priced at £9.99 for the standard DVD or £14.99 for the Blu-ray disc.

In the US, the biopic will be available the following day.

The DVD will include special bonus features such as The Rise of the House of Gucci: Making of, The Lady of the House, and Styling House of Gucci.

