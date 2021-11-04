Lola Young captured the public’s imagination by performing a cover of Philip Oakey’s ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ during the famous commercial.

John Lewis’ Christmas advert is enjoyed across the country, and if you want to learn more about the singer involved, here is what you need to know.

Who is she?

Lola Young is a 20-year-old singer from south London.

She told GQ magazine she loved music and has wanted to be a musician since she was a kid.

The singer pursued that dream from an early age and is now being touted as an up-and-coming talent.

When did she start?

She started writing songs at 11 years old, and at 13, won a national open mic competition and appeared on a TV show which gave young teenagers experience in the music industry.

Not resting on her laurels, she secured a place at The Brit School in Croydon.

The prestigious performing arts school has a star-studded list on alumni, including Adele, Amy Winehouse and Jessie J.

After graduating, Lola started gigging non-stop around London, fine tuning her craft and making a name for herself.

What is her career so far?

Lola Young signed a record deal with Island Records and has published multiple songs in recent years.

She has released two EPs, ‘Renaissance’ in 2020, and ‘After Midnight’ in 2021, alongside her album ‘Intro’ in 2019.

Her most popular song on Spotify is ‘Blind Love’, getting over 1.9m listens since its release.

Lola’s stardom is only increasing as her music reaches a wider audience.

The John Lewis advert is not the first prominent performance she’s made.

She recently appeared on Jools Holland’s music show ‘Later’ on BBC Two, wowing views with her latest single ‘Fake.’

Lola also sang the new song live on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

She was also named among Vevo’s ‘artists to watch’ for 2022, and has announced a UK and European tour which goes as far as Paris and Amsterdam.

What sort of music does she perform?

The majority of her songs are focused around strong and compelling vocals.

She’s the heart of every song and different backing tracks are used depending on the subject.

What is her inspiration?

Lola’s music is mainly inspired by experiences in her life.

Speaking to the Paradigm Talent Agency, she said her debut single ‘Six Feet Under’ was about pulling herself out of depression.

She added it was about expressing the feeling of ‘being stuck in a time and place while the world continues to turn.’

Love and relationships are also major themes in her work.

What is her following?

Lola is active on multiple social media platforms.

She keeps her followers updated of her appearances and tour dates on Twitter, @lolayounggg.

Fans can also follow her on Instagram account, @lolayounggg, which has over 31,000 followers.

Lola’s songs are available to listen on Spotify, where they get over 210,000 monthly listens on average.

Her tracks can also be listened to on YouTube and Apple Music, among other platforms.

