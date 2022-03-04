Riverdale season six will resume in the next few weeks after a small schedule update meant that the mid-season premiere would be delayed.

The American teen drama follows Archie (AJ Kapa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Betty as they tackle their teenage lives in a town that is rife with blood-thirsty criminals.

The first five episodes of season six were released back in December on Netflix, leaving many fans questioning what was next for the Riverdale gang.

Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and K.J. Apa will return for the second instalment of Riverdale season six.

Here's everything you need to know about the return of season six:

When will new episodes be released?

The return of Riverdale was postponed due to a clash with the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13.

In America, Riverdale airs on The CW.

UK fans can expect new episodes of the show from Monday, March 21 on Netflix.

There is currently uncertainty over whether Riverdale season six will contain 19 episodes, which has been the pattern since season three.

Why was there a mid-season break?

In season five of the show, Riverdale took a mid-season break to allow more time for the cast and crew to film episodes.

Season six has also included a hiatus due to filming schedules.

Who is in the cast alongside Lili Reinhart?

A host of new and familiar faces will feature in the second part of Riverdale season six, including Lili Reinhart.

Other cast members include:

-KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

-Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

-Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

-Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

-Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

-Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

-Mächen Amick as Alice Cooper

-Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

-Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

-Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

-Chris O'Shea as Percival Pickens

What is the plot?

Season six kicked off in the wake of Cheryl's revenge curse on Riverdale after finding out that the ancestors of Jughead, Archie, and Betty burned her cousin Abigail at the stake for being a witch.

Viewers saw an appearance from Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman in a cross-over between Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Now, the characters have entered a new universe called Rivervale after a bomb in Archie's house exploded, destroying Riverdale.

The first part of season six saw Jughead at the helm of it all as he was forced to keep writing new storylines to stop Rivervale from reaching the same fate as the original town.

Storylines for the second instalment of the series are being kept under wraps by the show's producers and cast.

However, Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica's mother Hermoine, is set to return to Riverdale.

Marisol confirmed her return on Instagram with a picture of the script for the second half of season six.

She captioned the picture: 'Thought you guys might like to know what I’m up to this week…'

The first episode will be titled 'Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral'.

Will there be another series of Riverdale?

Riverdale season seven is yet to be confirmed by Netflix or the producers of the show.

Fans were left questioning whether season seven would be the last of Riverdale after actress Lili held an Instagram live discussing the show.

She was asked by a viewer whether the show would be renewed, to which Lili replied: ‘I don’t know. We’re hoping for a season seven and then that will probably be the last one.'

It is likely that season seven will be announced after the full release of season six.

You can catch up with previous seasons of Riverdale on streaming platform Netflix.

