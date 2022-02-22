Season three of The Umbrella Academy was announced back in November 2020 and filming for the latest instalment wrapped in August 2021.

The Umbrella Academy follows the dysfunctional Hargreeves family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve their father's death and to save the world.

Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy.

The show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by the lead vocalist of My Chemical Romance, Gerard Way.

Series two ended with some major clues that hinted at what could happen next for the superhero family but when will series three air?

Here's everything you need to know:

When will season three of The Umbrella Academy be released?

Netflix has confirmed that season three of the hit show will include 10 brand-new episodes.

The new season is set to arrive in 2022 but an official release date is yet to be confirmed by the streaming platform.

Who is in the cast?

Many new and familiar faces will be featured in season three of The Umbrella Academy.

The cast includes:

-Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves

-Aidan Gallagher as Five

-Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison

-Robert Sheehan as Klaus

-Justin Michael Cornwell as Marcus

-Jake Epstein as Alphonso

-Justin H Min as Ben

-Tom Hopper as Luther

-David Castañeda as Diego

-Colm Feore as Sir Reginald

-Jordan Robbins as Grace

-Britne Oldford as Fei

-Cazzie David as Jayme

-Genesis Rodrigues as Sloane

-Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

What is the plot?

Season two ended with the Hargeeves siblings returning to the present day following their adventures in the 60s.

The siblings discover that the present has changed, with their adopted father Sir Reginald Hargreeves alive but he has formed a different group of supernaturals called The Sparrow Academy.

The new academy includes their brother Ben, who in their reality died when he was a teenager.

Hargreeves siblings Fei, Alphonso, Marcus, Sloane, and Jayme will also be a part of the Sparrow Academy.

Vanya's love interest Sissy (Marin Ireland) and Allison's husband Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood) stayed behind in the '60s which means that their stories in the show could be over.

When questioned about the plot of the latest instalment of The Umbrella Academy, Elliot told Netflix: 'One of the delightful things about the show is as we read the scripts, a lot of things are unknown to us.

‘So I feel like there's always delightful surprises.’

At the end of season two, viewers were led to believe that The Handler (played by Kate Walsh) is dead and The Commission is now free.

The Handler's daughter, Lila, managed to flee but will she stand with The Umbrella Academy or use her superpowers against them in series three?

What are the episode titles for season three?

The episode titles for season three of the show were released back in June 2021 by Netflix at their online TUDUM event.

The titles are as follows:

- Meet the Family- World’s Biggest Ball of Twine- Pocket Full of Lightning- Kugelblitz- Kindest Cut- Marigold- Auf Wiedersehen- Wedding at the End of the World- Six Bells- Oblivion

Is there a trailer?

An official trailer for series three of The Umbrella Academy is yet to be released by Netflix.

The official Instagram account for the show has dropped a few photo teasers for the upcoming series and you can see them here.

Will there be a season four?

Although series three is yet to be released, The Umbrella Academy has received a green light for a fourth season.

Creator Steve Blackman signed an overall output deal with Netflix in 2020, which could explain the early renewal of the show.

It is likely that season four will be announced during the premiere of series three.

